Will Sixers Keep All-Star Out vs Wizards?

Sixers haven't made an official call on Tyrese Maxey.

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Lately, Tyrese Maxey’s status has been a key talking point surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. One prominent NBA Insider reported that he’s out for the rest of the season. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse wouldn’t confirm that was the case.

“First of all, he’s just out for this evening,” Nurse told reporters last week. “He had the workout, and he did have another workout. I mentioned before, the first one didn’t go that great. He had another one and did receive more imaging as well, but our medical just told me he’s out for tonight.”

Now in the final week of the regular season, the Sixers haven’t made any changes to Maxey’s status on the official NBA injury report. As the Sixers approach their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, Maxey has been listed as out once again.

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The battle in DC will be Maxey’s 20th absence in a row. The veteran guard continues dealing with a finger sprain that he’s been battling since February.

Maxey played through the pain at first. Then, during a March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the star guard took a hard fall on his back and suffered a sprain. After 23 minutes of playing time, Maxey checked out and was ruled out for the game.

At that point, Maxey’s status for the remainder of the year came into question. The Sixers shut down Joel Embiid and Paul George, but have yet to make an official announcement on Maxey. All signs point to Maxey’s season being done, considering time is running out.

After Wednesday’s action against the Wizards, the Sixers will have just two games left on the schedule. When they wrap it up against the Chicago Bulls on April 13, the Sixers will start focusing on the NBA Draft and its lottery. Maxey can then look forward to getting a full offseason to recover.

