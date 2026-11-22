For better or worse, the 76ers are predictable. It seems whoever Philadelphia plays, from the NBA’s finest to the bottom-feeders, that game will result in a narrow win for the 76ers. That trend was on full showing against a Bucks team who entered Saturday afternoon on a 12-game losing skid.

Philadelphia’s intensity fluctuated, building a 13-point third-quarter lead just for Tyler Herro to drill what would’ve been an overtime-sending three-pointer had he released the ball a second earlier. Still, the 76ers (14-3) handled the Bucks (1-16) 132-129 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, improving to 12-0 in clutch games this season.

Here are some box score surprises from Philadelphia’s tense victory:

Good surprise: Joel Embiid

It was an interesting outing for Joel Embiid, who’ll be remembered for arguably stepping out of bounds with less than 10 seconds left in the game; Milwaukee trailed 130-129 at that point. Still, he turned in 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 12-14 from the free-throw line.

Refs miss Joel Embiid stepping out of bounds with the Sixers up 1.



Bucks don't have a challenge.



Embiid goes to the line and sinks 2. pic.twitter.com/ngKjvM8x07 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 21, 2026

Embiid—who shot 7-17 from the field—struggled to score in isolation, but he contributed in other ways. The 32-year-old dominated the boards, with 15 of his rebounds coming from the defensive end. He also read the court well, drawing double teams and creating easy shots for others; this was most clear during the fourth quarter with LeBron James. Embiid assisted on eight of James’ 21 points.

Bad surprise: Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro was simply unstoppable. He had 50 points on 87% true shooting, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and went 13-13 from the foul line. Herro thrived in early offense, attacking Philadelphia’s unset defense. But the one-time All-Star was most effective using high screens to torch the 76ers’ drop coverage, which Embiid played most of the game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did his best to contain Herro, but it was to no avail. This was a game when the 76ers missed the defensive flexibility that Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Dean Wade (hamstring) offer.

Good surprise: Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow debuted having missed Philadelphia’s first 16 games navigating a lower back stress reaction. He notched 12 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and four rebounds (three offensive) through 11 minutes. The surprising aspect wasn’t his statline, it was how sharp he looked in his first game back.

Dominick Barlow vs. Bucks: 12 PTS | 4 REB | 5/6 FG | 1/2 3PT

Welcome Back pic.twitter.com/dI9i5tTB8k — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 21, 2026

Barlow’s athleticism, ability to crash the glass, and cutting gave the 76ers’ frontcourt an extra layer. Nick Nurse turned to Barlow and Jabari Walker as a four-five combo for the bulk of Barlow’s shift. Him being back could allow Walker to play more of his natural position, power forward, as he did on Saturday.

Bad surprise: the fourth quarter

Milwaukee outscored Philadelphia 37-34 in the final 12 minutes. That was the most points in a quarter the 76ers allowed during the game and it came right after Philadelphia grabbed a 13-point cushion in the third frame.

Herro was a factor, but it seemed Philadelphia picked and chose when to take the Bucks seriously. While the 76ers — with the first seed in the Eastern Conference — have fought for that right, it’s not something they should rely on. Every team will give its best to Philadelphia and the 76ers must continue to work on playing a full 48 minutes.

Good surprise: seven double-digit scorers

Seven Philadelphia players scored at least 10 points against Milwaukee; it would’ve been eight if Walker didn’t split a pair of free throws. Simply put, this is exactly what the 76ers want to see in a game without Brown and Wade.

Simons continued to sizzle off the bench with 18 points and four three-pointers and Caldwell-Pope again filled in seamlessly in the starting lineup with 11 points and three trifectas. Every starter scored in double figures, including Tyrese Maxey’s 17 points on 4-11 shooting from the field after missing Philadelphia’s 121-116 win over Orlando on Wednesday; you don’t have to worry about him.

Anfernee Simons vs. Bucks: 18 PTS | 4 3PM | 6/13 FG | 4/10 3PT | 2/2 FT pic.twitter.com/mBMkEo2MIo — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 21, 2026

The 76ers’ offense is taking shape. But Philadelphia playing consistently from start to finish and retaining the defensive tenacity from early in the season—if any of that was real or just early-season variance—will elevate the 76ers to being a true championship contender. They’ll host the Trail Blazers (10-6) on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

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