Some fans were ready to pencil in the 76ers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Magic as a scheduled loss. Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) and Dean Wade (left hamstring tightness) were ruled out before the game and Tyrese Maxey (right foot soreness) was a late scratch.

Philadelphia certainly felt those players' absences throughout the game. It felt like Orlando converted any shot that kept the 76ers at arm’s length. But, Philadelphia didn’t need Maxey or Brown to break through; the 76ers just needed VJ Edgecombe to get the hot hand.

Year 2 VJ Edgecombe vs Orlando:



24 PTS | 8 | 6 | 2 STL | 8/15 FG | 4 3s | 72 TS% pic.twitter.com/TFm2L79PXf — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 19, 2026

Edgecombe’s 13-point fourth quarter guided Philadelphia (13-3) to a 121-116 win against the Magic (6-8) at Kia Center. Given the 76ers’ lengthy absence list, there were plenty of surprising developments that led to Philadelphia securing its 11th clutch win of the season. Multiple players stepped up while Joel Embiid (26 points) and LeBron James (22 points) remained steady.

Here are some surprising box score numbers from Wednesday night:

Good surprise: VJ Edgecombe

It’s almost an insult to Edgecombe’s clutch-time ability to label his fourth-quarter surge as a surprise. But he scored 13 (4-6 shooting from the field, 3-5 shooting from three) of his 24 points in the last 12 minutes. Edgecombe converted plenty of big shots, including a gutsy spot-up three that bailed Philadelphia out of a broken possession; it also gained the 76ers their final lead.

"I love the clutch" - VJ Edgecombe pic.twitter.com/RznsHav4iv — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 19, 2026

This is nothing new from Edgecombe, who continues to be one of Philadelphia’s most reliable weapons in the clutch. Mind you, Maxey, Brown, James, and Embiid are also on this team. Anyone who felt the 76ers would hinder his development continue to be proven wrong.

Bad surprise: Orlando’s shooting

The Magic are a work in progress under first-year head coach Sean Sweeney, but one thing has changed: their three-point rate. Orlando entered this game attempting the eighth-most triples NBA-wide, but those shots don’t often lead to makes—they did on Wednesday.

Sweeney’s team shot 51.4% (19-37) from deep, which was key to the Magic building a 17-point buffer in the first quarter. While it wasn’t ideal, Nick Nurse was willing to live with such shooting variance as long as it limited Orlando’s paint touches. Philadelphia zoned up for most of the game and it helped it outscore the Magic by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Good surprise: Labaron Philon Jr.

Maxey’s absence promoted Anfernee Simons (18 points on 7-12 shooting from the field) into the starting lineup. So Labaron Philon Jr. had to absorb the second-unit guard minutes and he did it in stride, with 10 points, two assists, and two three-pointers.

Smart play from the rookie here. Instead of forcing a tough transition layup over Jalen Suggs just because there's a scoring opportunity, he kicked it back out to Jabari Walker and relocated for an open corner three.



That's the stuff that will keep you in the rotation. https://t.co/hIZo3eBvx5 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) November 19, 2026

Philon scored seven of his points in the first quarter, showcasing chemistry with Joel Embiid in two-man actions. The rookie remained steady against an Orlando team that boasts size at every position. He wasn’t deterred nor did he rush anything to desperately audition for a rotation spot. Funny enough, that’s exactly what he must do to stay in the mix: be composed.

Bad surprise: Justin Edwards

Brown and Wade’s minutes were also up for grabs, but Justin Edwards failed to seize the opportunity. He finished with two points on 1-3 shooting and one rebound. Aside from a transition dunk, Edwards didn’t truly impact the game in any way. Instead, he had defensive lapses and air-balled one of his two perimeter attempts.

Philadelphia has tried to get Edwards involved, assigning him to a two-game stint with the Blue Coats last weekend. But the third-year wing has yet to reward the 76ers’ patience and once the team gets healthy, he may not have many more chances.

Good surprise: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the more underrated 76ers players this season and he proved why against Orlando. He tallied eight points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two triples. Caldwell-Pope started amid the injuries and played his supporting role to a tee.

He hit threes, crashed the glass, and chased Franz Wagner around for much of the evening. While Wagner notched 27 points and 11 assists, he shot just 2-8 in the fourth period and Caldwell-Pope was a reason for that.

Good surprise: Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall might be for real. He had two points, three rebounds, and three blocks in 10 minutes, finishing as a +7. Fall’s lone bucket was a dunk using an assist from James and, at 7-foot-6, he deterred many shots at the rim and created second-chance opportunities through rebounding.

Fall has his flaws, namely lack of mobility and foul discipline, but he is slowly making a case to be one of Philadelphia’s legitimate backup center options.

Tacko Fall 2 PTS (1-1 FG), 3 REB, 3 BLK, +7 in 10 minutes off the bench vs. Magic



Could he be the full time backup center? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uUF0Sfvzru — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 19, 2026

The 76ers are clicking, having won four straight games. They can make it five, hosting the Bucks (1-14) on Saturday, November 21 at 1 p.m. ET.