The sign of a good team is when they're able to take care of business against an inferior opponent, and the Philadelphia 76ers were able to do that with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon, albeit barely.

The Bucks kept it close and competitive all the way to the end of regulation, but the Sixers were ultimately able to pull out a 132-129 victory, perhaps in part due to a missed out-of-bounds call on behalf of the refs. Nonetheless, the Sixers moved to 14-3 on the season with the win.

Here's a look at three studs and one dud from Philly in the win over Milwaukee.

Stud 1: Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid turned in one of his best, and most productive, performances of the season against the Bucks. In 34 minutes of action, the big fella tallied 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. He also recorded nine assists, which left him just one assist shy of recording his 12th career triple-double.

a MONSTER stat line from @JoelEmbiid



26 PTS | 17 REB | 9 AST @PALottery pic.twitter.com/szTtCEoHhZ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 21, 2026

Overall, Embiid did a bit of everything for Philly in the win and showed that he can still dominate a game in the process.

Stud 2: LeBron James

Like Embiid, LeBron James did a bit of everything for the Sixers on Saturday. He was second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he also added six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

As has been the case all season, James' assist total in the game doesn't accurately represent how many great passes he threw over the course of the contest, because there were a whole lot of them. Plus, he also provided dogged defense, as he has all season.

EMBIID AND LEBRON POWER PHILLY TO THEIR 5TH STRAIGHT WIN IN A THRILLER 🔥



EMBIID: 26 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST

LEBRON: 21 PTS (13 IN Q4), 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL



THE SIXERS IMPROVE TO 14-3 ON THE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/i8dupjM3Lq — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

The Sixers haven't needed James to score 20-plus points on a nightly basis, but with Jaylen Brown sidelined again and Tyrese Maxey struggling from the field, they needed some extra punch on offense and James was able to provide it.

Dud: Tyrese Maxey

Maxey didn't turn in one of his better games of the season against Milwaukee. He scored just 17 points, which represents a substantial drop from his season average, and he struggled from the floor as he converted just four of his 11 shots from the floor and missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He also struggled defensively, as he was bested by Bucks guard Tyler Herro on multiple occasions. Herro exploded for 50 points in the game.

Even great players are entitled to off games every once in a while, and this was definitely one of those for Maxey.

Stud 3: Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow made his long-awaited season debut for the 76ers against the Bucks, and he wasted little time in making an impact. He played just 11 minutes in the game but managed to muster 12 points, four rebounds and an assist in that time.

He connected on five of his six attempts from the floor and even knocked down a three-pointer to boot. If he can provide that level of production for Philly on a nightly basis, it will be a big boon for the team moving forward.

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