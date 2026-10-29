76ers Help Wilmington Community Make New Memories With Revamped Court

WILMINGTON, DE — It was a cloudy afternoon between North Madison Street and West 30th Street on Wednesday; the type of day where someone gets cozy at home to relax after school or work. But the 76ers had other plans at Eastlake park—better known to locals as “30th Street Park.”

The Sixers Youth Foundation refurbished Eastlake Park’s basketball court, which is now 76ers-themed. It was the first court the Sixers Youth Foundation remodeled in Delaware after revamping 15 courts throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Wilmington city officials joined 76ers and Blue Coats representatives to unveil it to members of the local community members.

I'm at Eastlake Park in Wilmington, Delaware where the Sixers Youth Foundation refurbished the park's basketball court.



The Sixers have revamped 15 courts in the greater Philadelphia area; this is the first one in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/RSnXHK9R62 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) October 28, 2026

A deeper look into the afternoon

Music blasted, children played, pictures were taken, and tears were shed. It was the kind of event that showed the 76ers meant more to people than just wins and losses. But for Executive Director of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Leslie Walker, it represented her life’s work.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, but so fulfilling,” Walker said of the unveiling. “My heart is full, I’m so excited; I haven’t stopped smiling. I cried, I laughed; it’s been amazing.”

Those emotions extended beyond Walker. Various city officials spoke of their memories of Eastlake Park. Wilmington Mayor John Carney remembered playing on this court around 50 years ago. He took part in a two-on-two tournament with his friend, Richard DeShields. Fast forward to current day and not much has changed besides the brand-new court.

A neighborhood in Wilmington, Delaware, is celebrating the reopening of Eastlake Park after a major renovation by the 76ers.



The Sixers Youth Foundation funded the refurbishment of the basketball court, which now features a newly paved and painted playing surface, new hoops and… pic.twitter.com/hGehk1e9Cj — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) October 29, 2026

Groups of kids played against each other while locals caught up with each other on the sidelines. This was the Sixers Youth Foundation’s exact goal: helping Wilmington further build up its community.

“Seeing everyone out here, having kids come—they’re already playing on [the court] with the clinic,” Walker said when asked about what the most rewarding part of this project was. “But as I was driving up, I was seeing people coming out here, walking over to the park. And that just made me understand that this park is gonna get loved and it’s never going to get empty and that just makes me so happy.”

The 76ers and Blue Coats pulled out all the stops for the afternoon. Franklin the Dog and Coaty, the Blue Coats’ mascot, made appearances. They took pictures with kids and danced—Franklin even did the viral scuba move. The 76ers’ drumline, the “Sixers Stixers,” also performed as locals filled into the park.

The bigger picture

Eastlake Park’s refurbishment was a part of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s aspiration to revamp as many courts in the tri-state area as possible. They want to look into more opportunities to do so in southern New Jersey and further outside of Philadelphia, Walker said.

The Sixers Youth Foundation's efforts indirectly overlapped with the signing of LeBron James and the trade for Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia’s offseason cemented it as one of the biggest tickets in sports this year, giving the Sixers Youth Foundation an additional meaning.

Wilmington, Delaware officially has an upgraded basketball court.



Locals joined city officials and Sixers and Blue Coats representatives to cut the ribbon: https://t.co/ee83iWiWPe pic.twitter.com/460SGHvIya — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) October 28, 2026

“It’s been incredibly exciting to witness what the 76ers have put together,” Walker said. “And to see our fans, especially the little kids that love basketball, seeing that. And then us coming right along, [the hype around the 76ers has] given us some momentum. Although people know who we are in the region, it’s still giving us that lift.”

The Sixers Youth Foundation’s work was put into perspective when city officials and 76ers/Blue Coats representatives cut the ribbon. But this feat wasn’t just about them; it was also about those they did it for. So they invited as many kids as possible to help cut the ribbon.

And with a snap of fabric, droves of children have a fresh court to make lifelong memories—with a 76ers logo attached.