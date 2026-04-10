After a Very Difficult 24 Hours, the Sixers Will Have a Chance to Get Back on Track

24 hours ago, Philadelphia was reeling.

Why was Joel Embiid suddenly ruled out for the most critical game left in the Sixers' season?

A few hours went by and there was no secret left to keep. Embiid was having surgery for appendicitis, putting the remainder of his season in doubt.

Then, the Sixers played a mostly-lopsided game against the Houston Rockets. A valiant effort fell short of a stunning comeback. They got no help from their neighbors in the Eastern Conference standings, instead spiraling further into the Play-In tournament.

It looks very likely that the Sixers will have to play for their right to make the playoffs. But if they're going to have any hope, it will start on Friday in Indiana. A Sixers loss would seal their fate in the Play-In picture. Fortunately, the Pacers seem willing to help them.

The Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton, of course, who is recovering from a torn right achilles. Pascal Siakam is out with a sprained left ankle. Ivica Zubac has a fractured rib and will not play.

TJ McConnell is out with bilateral hamstring injury management. Andrew Nembhard will miss the game due to thoracic and lumbar injury management. Aaron Nesmith is out with a cervical strain. Johnny Furphy is recovering from a torn right ACL and is out.

Ben Sheppard is listed as 'questionable' with a right hip sprain. Jarace Walker is questionable with a sacral contusion. Kobe Brown's status is in question due to a lumbar sprain.

That is quite a list.

Obviously Embiid is out as he recovers from his surgery. Cameron Payne remains out with a strained right hamstring. Johni Broome is out as recovers from a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Embiid's absence will always be felt. But the Pacers, who are barely holding off the Brooklyn Nets for position at the second overall pick in this summer's draft, have no incentive to put a team forward who can win.

Tyrese Maxey had some rough moments against the Rockets on Thursday, but his shot looked much better. Paul George only played 24 minutes. Those two and VJ Edgecombe should have enough in the tank to put the Sixers in position to win their 44th game of the season.

Then, Philadelphia wraps up the regular season hosting the lowly Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. There's still a chance to move up to sixth, but don't hold your breath.