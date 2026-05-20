Sixers’ Lead Executive Search Heating Up with Confirmed Candidates in Line

The Sixers’ search for a new lead executive, spearheaded by Bob Myers, is gaining steam just one week removed from Daryl Morey’s exit.

Former Warriors GM Bob Myers will oversee the 76ers' basketball department in the interim and will lead the search for the franchise's new executive, per @ShamsCharania



Myers is the president of sports for 76ers owner Josh Harris' company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. https://t.co/AyfpMs16YZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2026

Myers’ say-so in Philadelphia’s front office has presumably shifted the hunt toward younger executives that need their big break. The Stein Line has only confirmed this notion, as Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have floated a few intriguing, younger names in the last few days for the Sixers’ search for a shot-caller.

Mike Gansey & Matt Lloyd

Fisher reported Tuesday morning that Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey and Minnesota Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd are likely to speak with Myers this week. Both executives are considered second-in-commands to Koby Altman and Tim Connelly, respectively.

Gansey originally joined the Cavaliers in 2011-12 as the basketball operations seasonal assistant. He then embraced more responsibility, taking multiple front office roles with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate. Gansey most notably won the 2016-17 G-League Executive of the Year award as the Charge’s GM.

Cleveland named him assistant GM in 2017 before he took on his current role in February 2022. Gansey has specialized in scouting and personnel decisions, with the Cavaliers making playoff appearances for four consecutive seasons.

Lloyd has a more diverse background, having spent 10 and 13 years with the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls, respectively. His primary trade was scouting in both tenures, but he was the Magic’s interim GM in the 2017 offseason.

Lloyd arrived in Minnesota in 2022 as Vice President of Basketball Operations before his promotion to his current role in 2024. The Timberwolves had one of their two Western Conference Finals berths of the decade during his tenure.

He and Gansey both interviewed for the Bulls’ lead executive vacancy before they hired Bryson Graham on May 4, Fischer reported.

Nick U’Ren

Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U’Ren is the first realistic candidate who has history with Myers, as Atlanta Hawks GM Onsi Saleh is reportedly off-limits, and Sixers front office consultant Neil Olshey reportedly will not go for the vacancy. U’Ren is on Myers’ list of planned interviews, per Fischer.

U’Ren spent five seasons as an assistant video coordinator for the Phoenix Suns before a nine-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. He climbed from Golden State’s manager of advance scouting to director of basketball operations, working under Myers.

But U’Ren left the Warriors for his current position with the Mercury, starting during the 2023 campaign. Phoenix won nine games in 2023 but increased its win total to 19 and 27, respectively, in the following two seasons. What’s more, the Mercury are fresh off a finals appearance in 2025.

Philadelphia’s search is seemingly just getting started and we will likely hear more as Myers conducts interviews throughout the week and beyond.