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Sixers Fill Quentin Grimes Void With Another Low-Cost Free Agency Signing

Mike Gansey has done it again.
Jacob Moreno|
Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Philadelphia 76ers

If the adrenaline rush of the Jaylen Brown trade wore off, don't worry, Mike Gansey has you covered.

The Sixers intend to sign Anfernee Simons to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with a player option for the second season, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon. Simons will be a part of a talented Philadelphia backcourt that features Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Labaron Philon Jr.

The 27-year-old will fill the void that Quentin Grimes made after he agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Simons will provide a scoring punch to the Sixers' bench, averaging 14.3 points on 57.6% true shooting and 2.4 assists per game through stints with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls this season.

Philadelphia used the rest of what it had remaining of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to nab Simons. The Sixers have one roster spot left, have $2.1 million left of the bi-annual exception, and possess $4.3 million in wiggle room from the first tax apron, which they are hard-capped at due to using the NTP-MLE.

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Jacob Moreno
JACOB MORENO

Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.

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