Sixers Fill Quentin Grimes Void With Another Low-Cost Free Agency Signing

If the adrenaline rush of the Jaylen Brown trade wore off, don't worry, Mike Gansey has you covered.

The Sixers intend to sign Anfernee Simons to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with a player option for the second season, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday afternoon. Simons will be a part of a talented Philadelphia backcourt that features Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Labaron Philon Jr.

Sixers depth chart



PG: Maxey / Philon

SG: Edgecombe / Simons / Terry*

SF: Brown / Edwards

PF: Wade / Barlow / Walker*

C: Embiid / Bona* / Hukporti / Broome



* is not fully guaranteed salaries



Philadelphia has one roster spot left. pic.twitter.com/K3VAfpLxMU — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 2, 2026

The 27-year-old will fill the void that Quentin Grimes made after he agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Simons will provide a scoring punch to the Sixers' bench, averaging 14.3 points on 57.6% true shooting and 2.4 assists per game through stints with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls this season.

Philadelphia used the rest of what it had remaining of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to nab Simons. The Sixers have one roster spot left, have $2.1 million left of the bi-annual exception, and possess $4.3 million in wiggle room from the first tax apron, which they are hard-capped at due to using the NTP-MLE.