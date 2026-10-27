Four 76ers Whose Stocks Are Up, Down After First Week

The first week of the 2026-27 NBA season is officially in the books. Over that week, the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a promising start by winning three of their first four contests. During that four-game stretch, some Sixers players boosted their own stock, while others left something to be desired with their play.

Let's look at two Sixers players whose stock is up after the first week of the season, and two Sixers players whose stock is down.

Stock up: Tyrese Maxey

Star guard Tyrese Maxey has gotten off to a strong start to the season for the Sixers. Through four games of action, Maxey is leading the new-look Sixers in scoring at 28.8 points per performance while also adding 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

As a result of his productive play, Maxey was named the first NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on the young season.

he’s literally the Eastern Conference Player of the Week 😎 pic.twitter.com/yijCKi6bHa — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2026

Maxey's three-point percentage has left something to be desired early in the season, as he's converting shots from long range at just a 30-percent clip, but we should expect that number to climb closer to his career average of 37 percent as the season wears on.

Overall, Maxey's play has been very promising to start the season as he's quickly established himself as the go-to scorer on a roster that also includes Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

Stock down: Adem Bona

Adem Bona is the only legitimate center on Philadelphia's roster behind Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, he's gotten off to an underwhelming start to the season. Bona has appeared in all four games for Philly on the season so far, but he was largely a non-factor in the first three, as he tallied a total of just two points and six rebounds in those games.

Bona was more productive in Philadelphia's loss to Detroit on Sunday night. He grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points in that contest. That is the type of production that the Sixers will need from him moving forward, especially in the absence of other viable backup center options on the roster as currently constructed.

Stock up: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Coming into the campaign, there were questions about how much gas Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has left in the tank at 33 years old, but he has played his reserve role very well for Philadelphia over the first week of the season.

He's averaging 27.5 minutes per game on the season, and he's made the most of his minutes, tallying 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per performance. He's provided the Sixers with some much-needed firepower off of the bench, knocking down two triples per game and shooting an impressive 47.1 percent from long range.

If he can keep it up, his signing will prove to have been a shrewd one by Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey.

Stock down: Justin Edwards

You might be wondering, "How can Justin Edwards' stock be down when he didn't play at all over the first week of the season?" Well, that's the answer right there.

Despite the Sixers being relatively thin to start the season due to injury issues, Nick Nurse didn't feel comfortable giving Edwards a single second of playing time over the first four games, which should tell you exactly where he stands on the roster. If he's not a guy who can contribute, then he's basically just taking up a roster spot that could be better used elsewhere, and that's how it feels at this point in time.

Edwards is in his third season on the Sixers, and during that time he has been unable to work himself into a reliable rotation player. There's certainly still time for him to do so this season, but it hasn't been an auspicious start for the Kentucky product.

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