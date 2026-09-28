How Tyrese Maxey Swayed LeBron to Join the 76ers

One of the most exciting pairings to watch this season on the 76ers is LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey is one of the most dynamic players who has evolved tremendously since his rookie season.

LeBron iterated that the 25-year-old was a large factor in him choosing to sign with Philly this offseason. But for as much as Maxey has grown and developed, it is the ways he has remained the same that caught LeBron's attention.

LeBron and Maxey's preexisting relationship

Both are represented by Rich Paul and had a relationship before Maxey entered the league. The former Kentucky guard went to LeBron's house and met his family. The kindness he displayed to LeBron's loved ones stuck with the new Sixer the most.

“Super respectful to me, super respectful to my wife, super respectful to everybody in the house," LeBron recalled of Maxey's interactions with his family. "Bright smile and just super down to earth. From the moment he's gotten drafted to the perennial all-star, superstar he’s becoming—nothing has changed in his demeanor.”

Maxey appreciates the bond he has built with the future Hall of Famer and admitted to reaching out to recruit him. Even before LeBron joined the Sixers, the two spent many early mornings working out together.

"It’s funny, he’s like a big brother, like an OG to me," Maxey said, "and for us to be teammates, it was funny because a kid asked me the other day — he looked at me and said, ‘Are you and LeBron friends?’ I thought about it. I leaned back, and I said, ‘You know, I guess we are friends. He’s the old, old, old guy, but he’s like one of my old friends.'"

Tyrese Maxey on LeBron James:



“A kid asked me the other day, he looked at me and said, ‘are you and LeBron friends?’ I thought about it. I leaned back and I said, ‘you know, I guess we are friends.’ He's the old, old, old guy, but he's like one of my old friends.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aNwz4mU1WF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 23, 2026

LeBron knows what it takes to win

LeBron admitted he often doesn't answer the phone when players call because he doesn't want to be influenced to join a team. But with Maxey, the situation was different.

"He's such a great person, I can't not talk to him," he said.

“I just love everything about Tyrese Maxey, man. Every day you get the same person, and that is very rare in sports and obviously super rare in life," he praised. "I've always talked about how great of a person he is."

LeBron is arguably the most decorated NBA player in the history of the game. He has reached the playoffs a staggering 19 times and competed in the Finals in 10 of those. In other words, the 22-time All-Star knows what winning teams look like.

LeBron has boasted about the tight-knit chemistry of his championship squads, fully aware of how integral it is to a team's ceiling.



He and Maxey's already established connection will aid the team's camaraderie moving forward. When the going inevitably gets tough through difficult losses or disagreements, the team will have to rely on their bond to overcome adversity.





Off-court chemistry

The mutual respect between LeBron and Maxey is an asset for a team looking to get on the same page quickly.



LeBron, 16 years his senior, has played the "big brother" role to Maxey over the years. Now, Maxey will get a front-row seat to watch and learn from the legendary player.





As the upcoming season approaches, LeBron's comments serve as a reminder that players' relationships are just as important as what happens on the court.