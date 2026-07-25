LeBron James Has Made His Sacrifice, Now the Sixers Must Follow

New Yorkers filled Citizens Bank Park on Friday night, drowning out Phillies fans with the Yankees in town. But even with the downpour of "Let's go Yankees!" chants seemingly taking over Philadelphia's ballpark, the game felt like something of a sideshow from 30 rows behind home plate.

It was a place for locals to convene for a night outside, a night to bask in the glow of Friday's main event. The Sixers signed LeBron James. That was the chatter around the ballpark. A Phillies win, something that did not happen, would've been the icing on the cake of a historic day in Philadelphia sports lore. While the Yankees faithful in attendance rallied together in enemy territory to stoke the flames with loud encouragement for their baseball team, Philadelphians responded with a three-letter chant of their own.

"L-B-J! L-B-J!"

It wasn't just the chant that illustrated the effect James has already had on Philadelphia by simply picking the Sixers. It was the happiness in the air. Sixers shirts, jerseys and hats were regular pieces of paraphernalia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. You didn't have to look very far to find someone wearing a James jersey from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers or Cleveland Cavaliers.

The day was so big, even the Phillies had to acknowledge it during the game:

The Phanatic welcomes LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/Q8ILLgndIg — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 25, 2026

It wasn't just the talk of the ballpark. It was the talk of the sports complex in South Philly.

The surrounding billboards lit up with nods to James, welcoming him to his new home. If you kept an ear to the crowd walking by Stateside Live!, you could hear celebratory yells of "The Sixers got LeBron!".

And when Alec Bohm slapped a grounder to third base to clinch a 1-0 loss to the visiting Yankees, the locals went home relatively unaffected, the newest Sixer still ostensibly on their minds, while the New Yorkers celebrated an apparent World Series title in July.

The one thought I can't stop thinking

When superteams are born, the dopamine spike causes irrationality. Supporters of rival teams wonder how their squad will ever match up with the newly-formed juggernaut. Supporters of the superteam fantasize about 70-win seasons and frolicking journeys to titles. Pundits contemplate whether anything short of a championship would be a disappointment.

But this isn't your typical superteam. Historically, the premise is three stars surrounded by a capable supporting cast. This is five starters who may all vie for All-Stardom in the Eastern Conference. The closest comparison to this degree of fire power might just be the Golden State Warriors when they added Kevin Durant.

The talent, all put together, is undoubtedly tantalizing. The highlight-reel possibilities play in your mind. But could this team legitimately be unbeatable?

I come back to this—at full strength, the Sixers will be able to put three of Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, James and Joel Embiid on the court at all times.

Think about that.

When the starting five is not in, the Sixers will have the luxury of sporting a big three in every lineup combination. In a salary-cap league, it is tradition that teams search for innings-eaters just to get through the regular season. When the opposition looks to its bench, those imperfect players come in.

The Sixers?

They'll be deciding how to break their starting five up into lineups that would be a "Big Three" for most other teams.

Even if someone or multiple of the starters are unavailable, Nick Nurse is still putting one or two of his tentpoles on the court at all times.

They will lose games. But when the five regular starters are available, it is difficult to see how any lineup loses its minutes.

LeBron has made his sacrifice, now everyone else must follow suit

Lost in all the smoke that has persisted as this news burned the internet down is that James deciding to come to Philadelphia, at all, is his first demonstration of sacrifice for his new teammates.

Sure, the Sixers existed as the clear best choice for winning purposes if that was James' goal. It was frankly laughable that that wasn't consensus in the court of public opinion. But there were other temptations. The Miami Heat offered competitive hoops, year-round warm weather, a lucrative city in a state with no income taxes and significantly more money. The Cleveland Cavaliers offered competitive basketball, the fairytale of book-ending his career at home and more money than the Sixers could offer.

And yet, James landed on Philadelphia because he wanted to win. He chose the least amount of money available. He chose the discomfort of a relatively unfamilar new home market. He chose pressure.

All signs that winning is still a priority to him.

That should send a message down the line to his new teammates. Edgecombe does not have enough equity to raise concerns over a reduced role. If Maxey's personality wasn't enough, his speed and off-ball shooting prowess make him as malleable a young star as there is in the NBA.

It will be up to Brown, who has been portrayed as a star who wants his own team, to accept that he's no longer unquestionably a top two option in the pecking order. He will have to accept that the ball won't be in his hands as much as it was last season, when he enjoyed the most production of his career as the Boston Celtics' focal point. He will have to make sacrifices, just as James is doing.

It will be up to Embiid, who has long enjoyed being a high-usage hub of the offense. He's shown a willingness to defer to Maxey over the years. He's shown growth as a passer and leader, investing trust in his teammates in the highest-leverage moments. But he will have to sacrifice, too. It won't just be about touches and shots. It will be about staying engaged and dedicated on defense when he's not as featured on offense.

For the first time in his career, Embiid is not a necessity

The idea of Embiid sacrificing on the court dovetails nicely with the sacrifices he'll have to make off the court. Unlike with Brown, Embiid will have to accept that he no longer has the equity of being a necessity.

He will have to sacrifice all the controllable practices that have contributed to his health misfortunes over the years. For the first time in his career, the franchise is not at his mercy. He won't be able to get away with living as he pleases without repercussion. For the first time, the team won't have to wait for him. That makes him a luxury. And that takes away some of the control he has over the franchise.

So, for what Embiid can control of his health, he will have to decide—will he be the anchor holding the team back with the habits he keeps, or will he do everything in his power to be the very best version of who the Sixers need him to be?

That sacrifice could be the difference between a championship and a bust.

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