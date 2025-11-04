76ers Fans Will Love Draymond Green’s Early Rookie of the Year Vote
Draymond Green won’t have a vote for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year race, but if he did, his early vote would belong to the Philadelphia 76ers guard, VJ Edgecombe.
“Young fella, VJ Edgecombe, is playing like the Rookie of the Year,” Green recently stated on his show. “He’s not only playing like the Rookie of the Year, though, he’s playing like a seasoned vet. Like an All-Star!”
Through six games, Edgecombe has been in the Sixers’ starting lineup for each matchup. He’s been playing plenty of minutes, appearing on the court for 39 per game.
Seeing that kind of playing time early on has issued Edgecombe a big challenge. The rookie has taken advantage of the opportunity, wowing fans and his peers.
“He’s shooting the ball incredibly well,” Green continued. “With that athleticism and ball skills to get to the rim off that shot, and you got to honor the shot. He’s not afraid to go in there and put it on somebody’s head.”
One has to assume that Edgecombe will be a part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend in some way. While the All-Star game isn’t out of the picture, the Rising Stars challenge is certainly likely for Edgecombe at this time. However, Green wants to see Edgecombe go for the Dunk Contest as well.
“I hope to see VJ Edgecombe with that vertical in the dunk contest come All-Star weekend,” said the Warriors’ star. “Add to your legend, young fella. Show the world who you are. Add to your trophy case. How about taking the dunk contest trophy back to the kids in the Bahamas? How about that?
The last time the Sixers had a participant in the Dunk Contest, Mac McClung was representing the team on a two-way deal. He ended up winning his first of many trophies in the competition. McClung was the eighth Sixer in team history to participate. He was the first to win it.
While nothing should be ruled out for Edgecombe at this time, the Sixers’ rookie should be focused on taking his journey one day at a time. He has a great opportunity at stake, and without a lack of focus, Edgecombe has been thriving so far.
Shooting 49 percent from the field and 42 percent from three, Edgecombe has averaged 20.3 points. He is also coming down with 5.0 rebounds per game, while passing out 5.0 assists per game. On defense, he’s averaging 1.5 steals.
“I think this kid is special,” Green finished. “I definitely think he’s going to be Rookie of the Year, as I’ve said, but I think he is absolutely special.”