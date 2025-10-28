Sixers vs Wizards Features Early Rookie of the Year Battle
In the way-too-early Rookie of the Year race, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe is out front. He has looked the part, and Tuesday’s trip to Washington doubles as a litmus test—and a what-if—for the player the Sixers passed on at No. 3.
Philadelphia visits the Wizards in a matchup of two young rosters with real star potential. Washington’s second-year trio—Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr—has been a stabilizing core, with each taking on leadership reps in Year 2.
Read More: VJ Edgecombe Downplays Hype After Stellar 76ers Debut
George leads the team at 20.3 points per game. Right behind him is rookie Tre Johnson, the No. 6 pick in the 2026 draft, averaging 17.0 points on 47.4% from the field and 42.9% from three. He entered as the class’s best pure scorer, and he’s backing it up—doing it off the bench, which matters. Usage isn’t propping him up; shotmaking is.
Given the start, Johnson belongs in any top-three Rookie of the Year ranking right now. That elevates Tuesday’s Edgecombe-vs.-Johnson subplot of a showcase of two early leaders who score in very different contexts.
Edgecombe is putting up 25 a night on 50% shooting. The caveat—fair and important—is workload. He’s effectively Philly’s No. 2 option and logging around 40 minutes, a volume that won’t hold once the veterans and last year’s rookie guard Jared McCain return. Minutes and touches will normalize; the question is how efficiently he can sustain his impact when they do.
For now, Edgecombe is maximizing the runway he has. To keep his Rookie of the Year lead, he should aim to outplay Johnson at Capital One Arena—win the efficiency battle, win the minutes they both are on the floor, and win the head-to-head.
The Sixers and the Wizards are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Tuesday night. The matchup marks the second night of a back-to-back set for Edgecombe and the Sixers. Philadelphia is looking to keep its undefeated streak alive after they started the season 3-0 with wins over the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and the Orlando Magic.
Make sure you bookmark 76ers on SI for daily insider coverage on the Philadelphia 76ers!
More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Trendon Watford Slated to Make Sixers Debut on Tuesday
NBA Fans Are Buying Into 76ers' Early Success After Win vs Magic
76ers' No-Foul Games Are Having an Early Impact
Three Takeaways From Sixers' Victory Over the Orlando Magic
Sixers' Andre Drummond Credits Offseason Changes for Lengthy Shifts