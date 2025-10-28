All 76ers

Sixers vs Wizards Features Early Rookie of the Year Battle

Early ROY stakes in D.C. as Philly’s frontrunner meets Washington’s high scoring rookie.

Doc Louallen

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In the way-too-early Rookie of the Year race, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe is out front. He has looked the part, and Tuesday’s trip to Washington doubles as a litmus test—and a what-if—for the player the Sixers passed on at No. 3.

Philadelphia visits the Wizards in a matchup of two young rosters with real star potential. Washington’s second-year trio—Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr—has been a stabilizing core, with each taking on leadership reps in Year 2.

George leads the team at 20.3 points per game. Right behind him is rookie Tre Johnson, the No. 6 pick in the 2026 draft, averaging 17.0 points on 47.4% from the field and 42.9% from three. He entered as the class’s best pure scorer, and he’s backing it up—doing it off the bench, which matters. Usage isn’t propping him up; shotmaking is.

Tre Johnson
Oct 22, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Given the start, Johnson belongs in any top-three Rookie of the Year ranking right now. That elevates Tuesday’s Edgecombe-vs.-Johnson subplot of a showcase of two early leaders who score in very different contexts.

Edgecombe is putting up 25 a night on 50% shooting. The caveat—fair and important—is workload. He’s effectively Philly’s No. 2 option and logging around 40 minutes, a volume that won’t hold once the veterans and last year’s rookie guard Jared McCain return. Minutes and touches will normalize; the question is how efficiently he can sustain his impact when they do.

For now, Edgecombe is maximizing the runway he has. To keep his Rookie of the Year lead, he should aim to outplay Johnson at Capital One Arena—win the efficiency battle, win the minutes they both are on the floor, and win the head-to-head.

The Sixers and the Wizards are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Tuesday night. The matchup marks the second night of a back-to-back set for Edgecombe and the Sixers. Philadelphia is looking to keep its undefeated streak alive after they started the season 3-0 with wins over the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and the Orlando Magic.

