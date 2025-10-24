All 76ers

VJ Edgecombe’s Rookie Card is Going for Five-Figures After 76ers Debut

VJ Edgecombe's stock is booming.

Justin Grasso

Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe before action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe before action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

VJ Edgecombe’s stock is on the rise.

After the Philadelphia 76ers' rookie had a record-breaking rookie debut against the Boston Celtics, one of his rookie cards up for auction is going for five figures.

via @Topps: The card is on eBay with a current bid of $14,550.00, and over 6 days remaining in the auction.

If you’re a Sixers fan, you couldn’t have asked for a better debut from the young two-way standout. With the Sixers still dealing with a shorthanded lineup, Edgecombe checked in for 42 minutes as a starter on Wednesday night in Boston.

During his time on the court, Edgecombe led the Sixers in shots taken, putting up 26 attempts. He knocked down 13 shots from the field, and five of them were successful from beyond the arc. By adding three more points from the charity stripe, Edgecombe finished the game with 34 points.

Not only did he have the most points for a Sixers rookie making their debut, but he had the second-most in the history of the league. It’s understandable that his rookie card shot up in value so much.

A Star is on the Rise

The Sixers finished the 2024-2025 NBA season as a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference. With a top-six protected first-rounder, they needed some luck in the lottery to at least take advantage of their massive shortcomings.

Not only did the Sixers keep the pick, but they also had a chance to move into the top three. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were off the board when they went on the clock. Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe were the two logical options for Philadelphia, with the latter becoming the clear favorite in the weeks leading up to the draft.

It’s way too early to say if the Sixers made the right call or not, but the results based on one game are very promising. It’s not just about the historic debut from Edgecombe. It’s about his entire offseason of preparation with the Sixers. He wasn’t a starter by default on Wednesday. The young rising star proved through his work ethic during training camp and the preseason that he belonged.

The bar is high for Edgecombe’s follow-up performance, but he’ll get a chance to repeat his success on Saturday night, when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets at home. It will mark the official home debut for Edgecombe, who will suddenly have all eyes on him league-wide.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News