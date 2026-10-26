One 76ers Area Leaving a Lot to Be Desired Despite Strong Start

All things considered, the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a pretty strong start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

Despite entering the season without the benefit of continuity due to a new-look lineup, the Sixers won their first three games of the season, including the first two against the two teams that played in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, before receiving their first loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. And not to make excuses, but the loss to the Pistons came on the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers, who were missing two starters, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

At 3-1, the Sixers sit second in the Eastern Conference standings after the first week of action. Sure, it's early, but there's a real reason for optimism in Philadelphia after such a solid start. However, it hasn't all been beautiful for Philly. In fact, one particular area has left a lot to be desired for the Sixers, and it was on full display in the loss to Detroit.

Rebounding has been Achilles heel for Sixers early this season

Through four games, the Sixers have been one of the worst rebounding teams in the entire league. They've been outrebounded in all four games, including 54-37 against Detroit. As a team, they're averaging just 41.5 rebounds per performance, ranking 23rd out of 30 teams in the league.

They've been especially futile on the offensive glass, averaging just 8.8 offensive rebounds per game. Only two teams in the league are averaging fewer offensive rebounds per game: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers.

A lack of output on the offensive glass is concerning because it directly limits second-chance opportunities. As a team, the Sixers are averaging just 14 second-chance points per game, which ranks in the bottom third league-wide.

And while the 76ers aren't doing themselves any favors on their own offensive glass, they're also allowing too many boards to the competition. The Sixers are surrendering 14 offensive rebounds per game, which is more than the league's worst team in that category, the Washington Wizards, averaged last season (13.1).

Those 14 allowed offensive rebounds per game have led directly to 20 second-chance points per game for Philadelphia's opponents. Only a handful of teams are allowing more second-chance buckets than Philly in the young season.

Some of the Sixers' struggles on the glass are the byproduct of early-season injury issues. Reserve big man Ariel Hukporti suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during preseason. The Sixers were likely going to rely on him for rebounding.

Additionally, Dominick Barlow and two-way player Tacko Fall have both been sidelined since the start of the season due to their own injuries. Both guys could help contribute on the glass when available.

However, roster construction is partly an issue, as the 76ers aren't a team that has a ton of size in the frontcourt. There's not much they can do to address that, at least in the short term. The Sixers can't add a player to the roster until December due to salary cap restrictions. So, improvement on the glass is going to have to be internal.

When asked how the Sixers could improve on the glass, star forward LeBron James humorously referenced Taurean Prince's famous quote about rebounding from his days at Baylor.

"In the great words of Taurean Prince… the ball goes up into the air, and then you go grab the ball," James said (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "That's what [we have to do]."

Credit to James for keeping things light early in the season, but it won't be a laughing matter if the Sixers continue to get dominated on the glass as the season wears on.

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