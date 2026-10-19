3 Reasons Why 76ers Could Have a Rough Start to the Regular Season

The Philadelphia 76ers went just 1-3 in preseason play ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. That record obviously isn't indicative of how they'll perform during the regular season. But people expecting the new-look Sixers to storm out of the gates may want to pump the brakes.

The Sixers have the potential to be a very good team, but it could take a minute for everything to click. Here's a look at three reasons Philadelphia could have a relatively rough start to the season.

1. Chemistry takes time

The 76ers have a ton of talent on paper, but that doesn't necessarily mean that chemistry is going to be automatic for Philadelphia. It's going to take some time for head coach Nick Nurse to figure out how all the pieces of the puzzle best fit together, just as the on-court contributors will need time to get a feel for each other.

The Sixers have four players in the starting lineup who are accustomed to being a top offensive option in Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, so some sacrifice will be required in order for the team to reach its full potential. Factor in that the starting group didn't log too many minutes together as a unit during preseason play, and it's not unrealistic to think that things could look a bit disjointed at times for the Sixers early in the season.

2. A tough early schedule

Another reason the 76ers could struggle out of the gate is that they have a pretty tough schedule to start the season.

The Sixers will open up against the defending-champion Knicks in New York on their banner night. Then in their second game of the season, they'll host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. In their fourth game of the season, they'll host the Detroit Pistons, who had the best record in the entire Eastern Conference last season. Then, they have to face the Knicks again in the sixth game of the season.

That's a pretty tough gauntlet for any team, especially for a new team looking to acclimate and build some chemistry. The Knicks, Cavs and Pistons will all have the benefit of continuity over the Sixers, as all three of those squads look extremely similar to how they looked last season. Meanwhile, the Sixers look a whole lot different. That could be a factor early in the season.

3. A banged-up frontcourt

Heading into the season, starting center Embiid seems to be as healthy as he's been in recent memory, which is great news for Philadelphia. But the depth behind him is very banged up.

Backup center Adem Bona didn't play at all during the preseason due to a left foot injury. The same could be said about backup big Dominick Barlow, who missed the entirety of preseason play due to a back injury, and Tacko Fall, who was sidelined with a hip strain. Meanwhile, center Ariel Hukporti, whom the Sixers signed in free agency over the offseason, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the first preseason game.

Bona, Barlow and Fall will all be back, but they could all be somewhat limited (and rusty) to start the season, which could put the Sixers at a disadvantage. Luckily, they have some guys who could potentially play the center spot in small-ball lineups, including James, Jabari Walker and even Dean Wade.

Ultimately, if the Sixers start slowly, it shouldn't be a season to panic. How the team looks in March, April and May will be much more important than how it looks in October and early November.

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