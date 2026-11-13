One 76ers Surprise Helped Fuel Thursday's Win vs. Raptors

The 76ers came out flat against the Raptors on Thursday night. Philadelphia experienced lapses on both sides of the court like live-ball turnovers and late close-outs. The result? Toronto got a 17-point lead.

Considering Philadelphia's three-point shooting inconsistency this season, some fans grew pessimistic of the 76ers’ chances to overcome the deficit. Then Anfernee Simons knocked down a buzzer-beating triple to end the first quarter as part of a 23-7 run.

Anfernee Simons hits the buzzer-beater 3-pointer to end the 1st quarter (with replays)



pic.twitter.com/lwhbCmzMk7 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 13, 2026

That was one of 13 triples Philadelphia (10-3) hit, beating the Raptors (5-7) 123-112 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 76ers shot 43.3% from three-point range, with many of them coming from their second unit. Philadelphia can build on this as it continues to figure out its offensive identity.

The 76ers' bench delivered, especially from deep

The 76ers entered this game ranking 22nd throughout the NBA in three-point percentage at 33.7%. This was due to the team’s limited number of reliable spot-up shooters and half-court lulls. Philadelphia lost to the Celtics 123-101 on Tuesday because of these two issues.

But that was far from the case on Thursday. Six 76ers players converted at least one triple. The best part for Philadelphia? Its bench led the way: Simons (5-6 from deep), Dean Wade (2-5), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3-5). This guided the 76ers to 43 bench points—an especially important factor since Toronto was on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Who stood out the most?

Simons in particular was lethal, finishing with 17 points on 6-9 shooting from the field. Philadelphia’s bench typically goes as far as Simons takes it, which was a long way on Thursday. His desire to let it fly off screens and in catch-and-shoots relieved pressure from the 76ers’ star players. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown assisted on three of Simons’ trifectas.

Anfernee Simons is a FLAMETHROWER from deep 🔥



He knocks down his FIFTH triple late in the 4th quarter.



pic.twitter.com/nPTDFTjC60 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2026

Wade’s output shouldn't go overlooked, also. His ability to do the little things on both ends of the floor while not requiring a lot of touches has been a luxury for the 76ers. But there have been times where he can be too passive. That wasn't the case against Toronto, scoring six points. Sidenote: VJ Edgecombe assisted on both of Wade’s trifectas.

Caldwell-Pope continued to be one of the most underrated guys off the bench, too. His capabilities as a two-way wing has been exactly what Philadelphia needed this season. Pope entered the game shooting a scorching 45.5% from three-point land and he delivered once again. The 76ers getting this much value from a 33-year-old Pope has been key, given Justin Edwards’ inability to secure a rotation spot.

Philadelphia did it without LeBron James

What’s more? Philadelphia achieved its success from beyond the arc without its best playmaker, LeBron James. He missed the game due to lower back/sciatica management—cementing his third absence of the year. James is averaging 6.5 assists per game this season and even without his advantage creation, the 76ers’ offense looked smooth.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was asked about the decision for LeBron James (Low Back/Sciatica Management) not to play tonight versus the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/YowcyTkrxT — Dave Uram (@MrUram) November 12, 2026

Three-point shooting will remain a key factor for a 76ers team with so many gifted scorers. Philadelphia's perimeter shooting won't be solved with one game. But Thursday showed how the 76ers can be devastating when having proper spacers around their start-studded cast.

Philadelphia can build on this versus Indiana (4-8) on Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

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