What We Learned From 76ers’ Blowout Loss to Celtics

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum absorbed the spotlight ahead of the 76ers’ game against the Celtics on Tuesday evening. It was the perfect storyline to energize the NBA world as the early-season hype is beginning to fizzle—getting into the thick of the regular season.

Boston chose Tatum, shockingly trading Brown to the 76ers on July 1. Ever since, Brown has worn a chip on his shoulder, eager to inscribe a new chapter in the Philadelphia/Boston rivalry. But amid the hype, many fans forgot about who the 76ers traded for Brown: Paul George.

And he sure didn’t.

PAUL GEORGE SCORING 14 STRAIGHT IN THE 4Q, UNCUT 🍿



A 36-point return to Philadelphia... @celtics win their 4th in a row and move to #1 in the East! pic.twitter.com/xUg9qxrXCR — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2026

George sank a three-pointer to hit his 14th straight make and cap off a 29-point run, delivering the 76ers a 123-101 loss at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Boston played with a clear-cut identity while Philadelphia is still figuring out that part. The 76ers enjoyed a hot start to the year, but we’re starting to see that Philadelphia needs to tighten up a few things to truly contend.

Entering this season, people rightfully thought Philadelphia had more top-end talent than any team other team in the NBA. It was the margins that fans and media alike were concerned about—and that’s what plagued the 76ers in their first meeting with Boston.

The Celtics' half-court offense is superior

In a way, the Celtics are everything Philadelphia isn’t, and the three-point deficit shows that. Boston shot 44.9% (22-49) from beyond the arc while the 76ers made just 29.7% (11-37). The Celtics are lethal in the halfcourt, keeping the ball in motion, drawing defenders off the dribble, and relocating off the ball—throwing defenses into scramble mode.

George scored a game-high 36 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the field, with all of his shots being within the flow of Boston’s attack. The former 76er was one of five Celtics to convert at least two three-pointers. Could Philadelphia have played tighter perimeter defense? Absolutely, but the Celtics manufactured multiple advantages out of pick-and-roll actions when Embiid defended at the level of the screen.

That’s not a slight toward Embiid, as most centers struggle guarding Boston’s half-court approach. Not to mention, he turned his ankle in the first half but played the entire game. Philadelphia also doesn’t have the size to successfully rotate and protect the paint when Embiid is drawn out to the perimeter. Boston had 46 paint points to the 76ers’ 32.

Joe Embiid confirmed he turned his ankle during the Sixers loss to the Celtics. He indicated he’s good. pic.twitter.com/JjOCG5NLVv — Dave Uram (@MrUram) November 11, 2026

Why the 76ers' offense is spotty

But what can you say of the 76ers’ half-court offense? It looks different every game, given how much star power Nick Nurse has at his disposal. While that can be useful—as evidenced by Philadelphia’s clutch-time success—it’s not quite sustainable.

Philadelphia has yet to establish a go-to process when Embiid is struggling to score besides free throws, when Brown can’t separate off the dribble, when LeBron James’ explosiveness fluctuates, or when VJ Edgecombe isn’t hitting from deep. Tyrese Maxey was the only constant for the 76ers, scoring 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field.

Joel Embiid, on getting the rhythm back on his jumper:



"Probably overthinking it too much...You can see it, as soon as I made a 3, the next shot I had in the short corner on the right side I didn't even think about it, I just shot it and let it fly."



"It's gonna get there." pic.twitter.com/0FEv9svj3r — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 11, 2026

It’s tough for Philadelphia to organize itself in the half-court, lacking floor-spacers in the starting lineup. Brown, James, and Embiid are trying to be spot-up shooters from beyond the arc in their own right, but that isn’t a core strength for any of them.

Aside from Maxey, two of Philadelphia’s premier shooters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (45.5% from deep) and Anfernee Simons (39.1%), are on the bench. Dean Wade, the low-usage, toolsy role player, is part of the second unit, too. It’s difficult for the 76ers’ core five to be successful when there are only three reserves who can truly space the floor.

What should be done?

Philadelphia’s one calling card is transition offense, outscoring the Celtics 21-10 in fast-break points. But when facing a team like Boston that limits turnovers and thrives in the half-court, it’s difficult to get out in transition on a consistent basis—especially in the playoffs. Philadelphia needs to use the regular season to figure out how to make a dependable half-court offense it can fall back on.

By no means is this an obituary for the 76ers’ contention hopes—far from it. It’s only November 11, and Philadelphia is allowed to get better. The 76ers (9-3) are striving to turn over a new leaf, facing the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors (5-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

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