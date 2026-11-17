The Sixers raced to a 19-point halftime lead against the Nets on Monday night. Joel Embiid—with 24 first-half points—dominated in vintage fashion while Philadelphia forced Brooklyn to shoot 0-6 from deep in the second quarter. It seemed the 76ers would cruise to victory, but the Nets sliced Philadelphia’s advantage to four with just over a minute left in the game.

So the 76ers responded like an average team with four former All-Stars would: a huge bucket in the clutch—and that was that.

JOEL EMBIID THIS WAS A COLD BLOODED CORNER THREE 😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcq9eAgYci — BronMuse (@BronMuse) November 17, 2026

Philadelphia (12-3) beat Brooklyn (3-10) at Barclays Center, down LeBron James (lower back/sciatica management) in the second game of a back-to-back. The 76ers didn’t play a consistent 48 minutes, but Embiid’s 37 points didn’t let it matter.

Philadelphia isn’t used to playing with a large lead considering how many clutch games it has played. Yet with how explosive the 76ers’ offense has been lately, they might have to get accustomed.

Here is one positive and negative from Monday:

Positive: Joel Embiid's return to form

This was Embiid’s best game of the season from both an eye test and statistical perspective. He scored a season-high 37 points on 70.1% true-shooting to go along with two blocks. It seemed whenever Embiid had the ball in the mid-range, Philadelphia automatically scored points.

That feeling of inevitability was reminiscent of Embiid’s peak, with the caveat that it’s one game against the 23rd-rated defense in the NBA.

Brooklyn didn’t allow Tyrese Maxey to get downhill out of pick-and-rolls, which created many easy shots for Embiid. The Nets frequently blitzed Maxey, so Embiid found himself unguarded off short-rolls. Maxey assisted on 15 of Embiid’s points as a result. That allowed him to establish a rhythm that lasted all night besides the third quarter (more on that later).

Joel Embiid on the difference for him tonight: “Not that I been playing lazy but yeah.” He finished with a season-high of 37 pic.twitter.com/NemDav2xo9 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 17, 2026

Embiid also got the better of Day’Ron Sharpe and whoever else guarded him within the arc—as proven by his 9-10 accuracy from the free-throw line. When Embiid is decisive and fresh—having rested during Philadelphia’s 131-124 win over Indiana on Sunday—there aren’t many centers who are better at putting the ball in the hoop.

What’s more? Embiid shot 2-4 from beyond the arc. Outside of his clutch corner triple, he knocked down one from the wing using an assist from Anfernee Simons.

The only hole you could poke into Embiid’s performance is him finishing with five rebounds. But since VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown combined for 22, as Philadelphia won the rebound battle 47-38, it didn’t matter too much.

Negative: Making it too close for comfort

The 76ers deserve grace considering they faced the Pacers on Sunday, albeit an undermanned version, who rank seventh league-wide in pace. That being said, Philadelphia made this game harder than it needed to be considering it led by as many as 24 points during the second quarter.

Brooklyn is far from a finished product, but one thing you can say about Jordi Fernandez’s team is they play hard; that was clear in the third quarter. The Nets outscored the 76ers by nine in the third frame as Philadelphia took its foot off the gas. The 76ers didn’t play with the same defensive intensity as they did prior and committed six of their 11 turnovers in the second half.

🗣️ YEAH MIKE!



12 points in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/q05hKoZk03 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 17, 2026

Some of it was shooting variance with Brooklyn making 10 of its 13 threes in the final 24 minutes. But, again, Philadelphia isn’t used to being in situations where it has to deliver a knock-out punch in the third quarter. As the 76ers continue to gel, that will come.

Philadelphia’s offense is scorching, having scored at least 120 points in four of its last five contests. It will look to keep the momentum going against the Magic (6-7) on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.

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