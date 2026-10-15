Predicting 76ers' Roster Cuts Before Preseason Finale vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will have some roster decisions to make before the onset of regular season play next week. NBA teams can carry 15 standard-contract players and up to three two-way players on the roster during the regular season, so the Sixers will have to trim down their training camp roster a bit in order to hit that number.

Unfortunately, for some guys that means Friday's preseason finale against the Boston Celtics will likely be their last time in a 76ers uniform. Let's look at the players who are unlikely to make Philadelphia's regular-season roster.

76ers players who are roster locks for 2026-27

At this point, there shouldn't be many, if any, surprises when it comes to Philadelphia's roster heading into the 2026-27 NBA season. The Sixers currently have 14 players on standard contracts, which means they technically have one roster spot open, but they're unable to fill it for the time being because of salary cap restrictions.

Those 14 players are: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons, Adem Bona, Dominick Barlow, LaBaron Philon Jr., Jabari Walker, Justin Edwards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ariel Hukporti, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during preseason play. It's safe to say all of those guys will be on the team's opening night roster.

In addition to the 14 players on standard contracts, the Sixers also have two players on two-way contracts: Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert. NBA teams are permitted up to three two-way contracts, so the Sixers technically have an open two-way spot that they could fill if they so choose.

Players unlikely to make 76ers' opening night roster

The 76ers signed a handful of players to Exhibit 10 contracts before training camp, and as is often the case, those will be the guys who don't make the cut. Players currently on Exhibit 10 contracts with Philly are Duke Miles, Jameer Nelson Jr., Dillon Jones, Saint Thomas and Tacko Fall.

We shouldn't expect to see any of those guys on the regular season roster.

Technically, the Sixers could sign one of those guys (who are still two-way eligible) to their final two-way spot, but they might want to keep that spot open for a center in light of Hukporti's injury. Fall could potentially be a candidate for that spot, but he has missed the entire preseason due to a hip strain, so he's been unable to prove himself, which could impact Philadelphia's decision.

The Sixers will play their final game of the preseason against the Celtics on Friday night. After that, the final decisions will be made before the roster is set for the start of the regular season next week. The onset of the most anticipated 76ers season in recent memory is almost upon us.