The good news for the Philadelphia 76ers is that they were able to pull out a convincing win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history. The bad news is that they'll be extremely shorthanded for their follow-up game with the Rockets in Houston on Saturday night.

The Sixers will be without both LeBron James and Joel Embiid in Houston. Both guys haven't played in both legs of back-to-backs this season, and both played in Indiana on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown will also miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, leaving Philadelphia without three of its five starters for the matchup with the Rockets, who have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 14-5. The team will also be without a couple of key reserves in Dominick Barlow (back) and Dean Wade (hamstring).

Pulling out a victory will be difficult for Philly given all of the absences, but there are also some silver linings to extract from the situation. Here's a look at three of them.

76ers' inactive list vs. Rockets on Saturday comes with a couple silver linings

1. Rest for LeBron, Embiid

The NBA regular season is a marathon, not a sprint, and for the Sixers, the name of the game is keeping James and Embiid as healthy and fresh as possible for potential play in April, May and June. So, while it's a bummer in the moment when they miss any given game, it can also be viewed as a positive, as it affords them additional rest over the course of the campaign.

Load management is a blight on the NBA, but in certain situations it's warranted, and rest for a soon-to-be 42-year old in James and an injury-plagued player like Embiid falls into that category.

As evidenced by James' 32.3 minutes per game this season, which is his lowest mark of his entire career, Philly is taking his rest seriously. The rewards have already been clear, however, with James being on fire as of late and being a focal point of a hot offense.

Embiid (31.8 mpg), meanwhile, isn't playing a ton of minutes, but he has made more appearances than typical, as his 15 contests are already close to the 19 he suited up in during the 2024-25 campaign, and he's easily on pace to surpass the 38 he played last season. Getting him to April at or near 100% is the goal, so it's wise to find him some reprieve, especially as he carries this frontcourt in the early going.

2. Added opportunity for bench pieces

Missing several key contributors means that some depth pieces for the Sixers will get increased on-court opportunity in Houston.

With James, Brown and Wade all sidelined, guys like Justin Edwards and LaBaron Philon Jr. could potentially get more minutes than they would otherwise receive, and if they're able to take advantage of that opportunity, it could bode well for their roles moving forward. Basically, they'll have a chance to show head coach Nick Nurse that they could handle more time on the court.

Similarly, with Embiid and Barlow both out, other frontcourt pieces like Jabari Walker, Adem Bona and even Tacko Fall will get more opportunity to show their stuff and further cement themselves as critical rotation pieces.

Playing a team as talented as 14-5 Houston is a fantastic barometer for these deeper reserves, who'll see if they can make an impact against a legitimate contender. It's rare to be able to give further-down-the-bench players heavy minutes, and a longer runway could shed valuable insight on who may be worth further developing ahead of the playoffs.

3. Tyrese Maxey time

With three of Philadelphia's top four scorers sidelined against Houston, it will fall on star guard Tyrese Maxey to carry (much) more of the scoring load, and that's something he's proven capable of time and again.

However, Maxey has struggled from the floor a bit over Philly's last five games, as he's averaged 20.8 points and shot just 25 percent from three-point range during that span. Perhaps an increased offensive workload against Houston, without his star running mates, will help the two-time All Star get back on track.

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