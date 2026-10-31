Predicting 76ers' Starting Lineup on Saturday With LeBron, Embiid Out

The NBA schedule makers didn't do the Philadelphia 76ers any favors on Halloween weekend.

The Sixers hosted the New York Knicks in Philadelphia on Friday night, and then were able to pull out an impressive 98-93 victory over the Knicks. It was their second win over the Knicks already on the current campaign. But then the Sixers had to turnaround and immediately head to Charlotte for a matchup with the Hornets on Saturday night.

Sixers stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid aren't expected to play in both legs of back-to-backs this season, and since both played against the Knicks on Friday night, it should come as no surprise that both players were ruled out of the game in Charlotte.

Trying to win a game without both James and Embiid is a scary proposition for the Sixers, but it is Halloween after all, so everyone is entitled to a good scare. In order to replace their two stars in the starting lineup, Nick Nurse could go in a couple different directions.

Option 1: A more traditional lineup

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade, Adem Bona

Nurse could opt to go with a more traditional first five in James and Embiid's absence. This would consist of starting Adem Bona in place of Embiid and Dean Wade in place of James, alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown in the first five.

It's worth noting that Brown is listed as questionable for the contest in Charlotte. He missed the game against the Knicks on Friday night due to left patellar tendinopathy. If he's also unable to play, that will further complicate Philadelphia's lineup plans, but for now we'll hope that he'll be able to give it a go.

The obvious issue with this lineup is that Bona has struggled mightily to start the season for the Sixers.

The #Sixers have been outscored by 29 points in the 76 minutes that Adem Bona has played this season. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 31, 2026

As a result, Nurse probably doesn't have too much confidence in Bona as a step-in starter. But given the lack of other options, Bona is likely going to have to log some minutes in Charlotte, regardless of if he starts or comes off of the bench.

Option 2: Small ball

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade

Philadelphia's other option in Charlotte is to go extremely small. This option would consist of starting Wade as the de facto center and starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in place of James alongside Maxey, Edgecombe and Brown.

For what it's worth, Nurse went the small-ball route when Embiid was out against the Detroit Pistons last weekend, but he had James available for that game. Being without both guys could make going so small difficult, especially against a team with some solid size in the frontcourt in the Hornets, who start Moussa Diabate and Naz Reid.

Prediction: Size wins out

Given Charlotte's size and the fact that the Sixers will be without two of their top three rebounders on the season in James and Embiid, opting for size and starting Bona and Wade alongside Maxey, Edgecombe and Brown is probably the route that Nurse will take.

Interestingly enough, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall are both listed as questionable for the game. If either, of both, of those guys is able to play, it will give Nurse more options in the frontcourt, though it's unlikely that either would be thrown into the starting five right away.

Get 76ers On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.