3 76ers Whose Stocks Are Up, Down After Another Win Over Knicks

For the second time on the young NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers bested the defending-champion New York Knicks. The first meeting between the teams was in New York on opening night. The second one was in Philly, and it also happened to be an NBA Cup Group Play game.

The Knicks kept it competitive, but the Sixers led for most of the game and they were ultimately able to pull out a 98-93 victory to move to 5-1 on the season. Here's a look at two Sixers players whose stock went up, and one whose went down with the win.

Stock up: Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons' stock with the Sixers continues to soar. After scoring 20 points and knocking down six 3-pointers off the bench for Philadelphia in the last game against Indiana, Simons followed that up by scoring 21 points and hitting five more triples against the Knicks on Friday night.

Simons has connected on at least three 3s and scored in double figures in three of Philadelphia's six games on the season, and he has firmly established himself as the team's primary offensive weapon off of the bench in the process. If he's able to maintain the production that he's displayed over the past couple of games, he's going to find his name popping up in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation expeditiously.

Stock down: Adem Bona

The early-season struggles continued for Adem Bona against New York. Bona played 14 minutes in the game and tallied just two rebounds, one block, two turnovers and zero points. As a team, the Sixers were outscored by six points when Bona was on the floor. On the season, they've been outscored by 29 points in the 76 minutes that he's played.

The Sixers don't have many other options behind Joel Embiid right now given the injuries to guys like Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, and Embiid is already averaging a career-high in minutes this season. He shouldn't shoulder any more minutes. So, they're just going to have to hope that Bona can be better. But, when other options are available, expect the Sixers to explore them.

Stock up: VJ Edgecombe

Edgecombe continues to do a little bit of everything for the Sixers this season, and he was integral in their win over New York on Friday night. Despite not having many, if any, plays called specifically for him, Edgecombe has still figured out a way to impact the game in a multitude of ways. Against the Knicks, he scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished two assists and hit an insanely clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to basically ice the game for Philly.

Heading into the campaign , there was a ton of talk about what Edgecombe's role would be playing alongside all of the top-tier talent in Philadelphia. He's answered that question by providing value for the Sixers all over the floor, and that continued on Friday night. The term "glue guy" is a bit reductive, but for lack of a better term, that's exactly what Edgecombe has been for Philly so far this season.

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