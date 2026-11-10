Predicting Final Score, Top Performers for 76ers vs. Celtics

For the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will square off on Tuesday night. Battles between the two teams are always intense given their status as longtime division rivals, and that should be more true than ever for this particular game, given the circumstances.

The Sixers bested the Celtics in seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season, so Boston will be seeking some revenge. Plus, the Celtics flipped forward Jaylen Brown to Philly in a shocking blockbuster trade over the offseason, so Brown will likely be hungry for some revenge of his own.

It promises to be a competitve contest. Here's a look at some predictions for who I think will lead the Sixers in scoring, rebounds and assits against Boston, along with a prediction for the final score.

Top scorer for 76ers: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has been waiting for an opportunity to play against his former franchise since the second he was traded from Boston to Philadelphia in early July. We may never know exactly how things went down behind the scenes regarding that trade, but we do know that Brown wasn't happy about it. He's made that abundantly clear.

Players are typically extra motivated to perform well against a team that traded them away, especially the first time, so Brown is a prime candidate for a revenge game on Tuesday night. Plus, he seems to be settling into a rhythm in his role with the Sixers. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight games for the Sixers and above 25 in three of the last four.

Expect Brown's new Sixers teammates to feed him early and often in the game against Boston, and expect him to lead the way for Philly in the scoring department.

Top assister: LeBron James

LeBron James is an intuitive player. He knows that Jaylen Brown is going to be hungry to get his against his old team, and James is the type of teammate that will look to put the battery in his back by setting him up with ample opportunities to get buckets.

James is leading the 76ers in assists per game on the season, and that will be the case again against Boston. He has averaged 7.1 assists per game against the Celtics in his career. Look for him to meet, and possibly exceed, that total.

Top rebounder: Jaylen Brown

Brown's desire to ball out against his former franchise won't just be limited to scoring. Brown will likely play with extra energy against the Celtics, and that will be reflected in other areas, like on the glass. Rebounding is a matter of effort, and Brown will likely show no shortage of it in this one. He has led the Sixers in rebounding previously this season, and it's going to happen again on Tuesday night.

Final score prediction: 76ers 110, Celtics 102

In records are any indication, the game between the 76ersand Celtics should be a highly competitive one. Heading into the game, the Sixers sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference with a 9-2 record. The Celtics are right behind them in second at 8-2. It could truly go either way, but Brown's potential for a monster performance gives the Sixers the edge.

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