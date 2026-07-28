Sixers Make Room for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope By Parting With Second-Year Center

Johni Broome’s Sixers tenure is over before it truly even began.

Philadelphia has traded him and a 2027 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reported. His removal allows the Sixers to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, veteran minimum contract, likely concluding their offseason.

Clippers will get the second most favorable of one of these 2027 second rounders:



Own



More favorable of PHX or GSW



Most favorable of OKC/HOU/IND/MIA https://t.co/9L8RL62CsW — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@CiavoNBA) July 28, 2026

Why the Sixers did it

Mike Gansey had to be creative in adding Caldwell-Pope. Before dealing Broome, the Sixers would've passed the first tax apron with Caldwell-Pope’s salary, something they cannot legally do because they used the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons.

Not only did Philadelphia have to dodge the first apron to comply, but it also had to create an open roster space to acquire Caldwell-Pope. The Sixers accomplished both feats by parting ways with Broome, who was going to make $2.15 million in 2026-27. They’re now $1.8 million below the first apron with Caldwell-Pope’s $2.45 million salary on the books.

Broome’s future in Philadelphia looked bleak even before it traded him. He was buried in a center rotation that included Joel Embiid, Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti. Not to mention the possibility of Dean Wade and Dominick Barlow receiving opportunity at the five, as well. Broome’s so-so summer league stint didn’t help his case, either.

It wasn't going to work

Philadelphia drafted Broome 35th overall in 2025 to provide optionality and rebounding at center. But his lack of athleticism and spotty 3-point shooting made many, myself included, skeptical. Broome played 11 games in 2025-26, averaging just shy of one point. He had success with the Delaware Blue Coats, where he tallied 22.9 points, eight rebounds and 3.6 assists.

A torn right meniscus in February cut Broome’s rookie season short and his three-game summer league stint offered little reassurance. Broome’s insufficient mobility remained on display and his scoring touch didn’t translate consistently, despite his 14.7-point and nine-rebound averages. Seeing him as a rotational piece for the Sixers stayed as difficult as it was in last year’s draft.

Broome may find success in Los Angeles, but that path never seemed to be in Philadelphia. The Sacramento Kings selecting Maxime Raynaud seven picks later only added more salt to the wound. Caldwell-Pope will add another veteran presence and wing depth—more valuable traits than what Broome had to offer.

The Sixers’ roster is seemingly finalized two months from training camp, despite having one more roster spot. Even another veteran minimum contract would put them over the first apron. Philadelphia will likely fill its final two-way contract slot and offer exhibit 10 contracts until then.

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