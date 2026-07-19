What the Sixers Should Take Away From Up-and-Down 2026 Summer League Circuit

For a moment, it seemed the Sixers would be among the summer league’s elite. They won their first two games, with Labaron Philon Jr. and Johni Broome clicking. Then, teams adjusted and players went out of the lineup and it all came crashing down as Philadelphia lost its last three contests.

But it was far from a waste of time.

The Sixers saw all they needed from Philon, who should be a permanent fixture in their rotation entering the season. Philadelphia also observed an interesting stretch from Broome that included positives and red flags. Not to mention, a couple of players emerged as potential candidates to snatch the Sixers’ last two-way contract spot.

Let’s get into it.

Philon

The 22nd overall pick wasted little time showing everyone who he is, contributing to Philadelphia’s first nine points in a 101-93 win over the Detroit Pistons to open the Sixers' summer league slate. In that sequence, Philon displayed his savvy on-ball skills and 3-point shooting—traits that continued to shine in the next couple of games.

His ballhandling was the most impressive as he manipulated defenders and found his spots with relative ease. The best part was that Philon did it with patience. He compiled quality shot-making from all three levels, especially from beyond the arc and the mid-range.

Most teams prevented Philon from getting into the paint through blitzes and defending at the level of the screen. He handled those situations with poise. The Alabama product typically found the screener and reset the offense when needed. The issue was that Philadelphia rarely capitalized on Philon’s gravity and had few other ballballhandlers to relieve pressure.

I've been impressed with how Philon has tried to make something out of nothing in terms of maneuvering Houston's blitzes, creating for others out of P&Rs, and finding his spots off the bounce.



He is ready to be in the rotation. pic.twitter.com/oYM7CUsm9O — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 14, 2026

This would make less composed rookies force the issue, but Philon only had one instance of doing so in a four-game span. He averaged 18.5 points on 38.2% shooting from the field and 5.8 assists to 2.5 turnovers in Las Vegas. Philon’s dynamic shooting ability popped and he showed defensive fight. His efficiency and rim touches will increase when playing alongside genuine NBA players.

His offensive versatility offers him a pathway to help Anfernee Simons anchor Philadelphia’s second unit. The Sixers didn’t sign a veteran backup point guard to supplement Philon, which should be interpreted as a show of faith in the rookie. Philon impacted summer league in all the right ways and the early returns suggest similar results come October.

Johni Broome

It’s been 13 months since the Sixers drafted Broome 35th overall. I still don’t know what to make of him.

Broome entered summer league with 11 brief regular-season games under his belt. He made the most of an impression with the Delaware Blue Coats before suffering a torn right meniscus in February. Regardless, the same questions about his athleticism, shooting, mobility and NBA translation that a lot of people had about Broome when he was drafted remain.

It was an interesting game for Johni Broome (19 PTS - 13 REB - 3 STK).



He controlled the glass on both ends of the court very well, had good playmaking spurts, and decently defended the post.



But Broome looked uncomfortable scoring in isolation. It felt like he didn't have a… — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 10, 2026

The 23-year-old built some optimism in his first two summer league games, recording double-doubles in which he scored 19 and 23 points, respectively. Broome served as a playmaking hub from the perimeter and had synergy with Philon in those situations. He was a menace on the boards on both sides of the court and his 3-point shot showed progress despite his slow release.

Still, it’s hard to see a consistent role for him this season. Broome’s lack of athleticism and mobility was evident when teams put him in actions and, at times, players overwhelmed him on the glass. His perimeter stroke is very slow and it’s hard to see that effectively translating at the NBA level. Broome’s post bag is also something that won’t always be reliable against NBA frontcourts.

The way I see it, Broome can situationally provide a boost on the glass if the Sixers are having trouble there. But there likely shouldn’t be a scenario where he is playing over Adem Bona or Ariel Hukporti. His future in Philadelphia could and should be revisited before the trade deadline.

Other developments

Exhibit-10 contract signee Duke Miles was quiet early in summer league, but he came alive throughout the last two games. The undrafted free agent tallied 24 points in the Sixers’ last two contests, showcasing his perimeter shooting and floor vision. Miles will have more opportunity in training camp and possibly the preseason.

Duke Miles up to 9️⃣ points and counting! pic.twitter.com/NWW0qZ97Us — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 18, 2026

Isaac Johnson delivered a strong first impression, recording 20 points and four 3-pointers versus Detroit, but did not live up to that since. The floor-spacing he provides as a center is an element Philadelphia does not have in its center group aside from Joel Embiid. Perhaps he’ll stick around for that reason.

With that in mind, you must assume Miles and Johnson are in the running to potentially join Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert as two-way players. Or Mike Gansey and company may look elsewhere to occupy that slot. It remains to be seen as the Sixers and teams league-wide venture into the final stages of free agency.

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