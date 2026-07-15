Sixers vs. Rockets Takeaways: Labaron Philon Jr. Made the Most of an Off Afternoon

Usually, when a team is on pace for 32 points total after the first quarter, they lose. The Sixers were no exception on Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia (2-1) wore down against the Houston Rockets (2-1), 90-64, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Sixers were tired from the opening tip and Houston overwhelmed them on both ends of the court. Still, Labaron Philon Jr. tried to make the most of the situation while others struggled, resulting in a rough watch.

Here’s what stood out.

Philon

Ever since the Detroit Pistons questionably deployed drop coverage against Philon on July 9, the rest of the league has not made the same mistake.

Like the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Houston prevented Philon from getting into the paint out of screens. The Rockets relentlessly blitzed and showed, which forced the 22nd overall pick to kick it to the roller or reset the offense. But Philon’s teammates did him few favors, as evidenced by his scoring seven of the Sixers’ eight points in the first quarter.

LABARON PHILON JR. WITH THE MOVES



FILTHY. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWiG9fZVcB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 14, 2026

What’s most important is Philon’s decision-making—not his stat line. He remained patient, making the right reads and adapting to Houston’s coverages. Not all players in his situation would be as steady, which is encouraging since Philon is expected to help anchor Philadelphia’s second unit.

The Alabama product showcased his elite shot release and ability to score off the bounce, despite Houston's best efforts to limit those opportunities. Watching him handle the ball and get to his spots has been quite the sight. He finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, four assists and two steals.

Johni Broome

One of Johni Broome’s best traits through two summer league games was rebounding, but that was not a strength in this one.

As tiresome as cliches are, the Rockets wanted it more off the glass. They snuck by Broome for offensive rebounds as Houston out-rebounded Philadelphia, 47-36. Broome’s rebounding skill is built on his strength and awareness, two things that were clearly impacted by fatigue. His lack of mobility and verticality was troubling, too.

His developing 3-point shot was off the mark as well, going 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. It’s not so much Broome’s misses that warrant concern. It’s how slow his release is. His shooting stroke will have trouble translating against quicker, longer NBA defenders.

Broome had his first off night, totaling two points and three rebounds.

The Others

I like Isaac Johnson as a potential Sixers two-way prospect, but he showcased what he needs to work on. Houston exploited him in drop coverage and he struggled to leverage his size and positioning to be a deterrent at the rim. It’s hard to give him an opportunity with the defensive concerns when the perimeter shot isn’t falling.

Amani Lyles turned garbage into gold, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting. He was an effective at-rim scorer who made the most of Philon’s playmaking. He picked up the slack for Dante Maddox Jr., whose shot was also off the mark.

Labaron Philon with a DIME to Amani Lyles for the and-1 finish 🔥🔥@LabaronPhilon x @_amanilyles pic.twitter.com/fo4vFkm5qG — HOOPS NATION (@_HoopsNation) July 14, 2026

It’s games like these where you wish Philadelphia had more reinforcements like two-way signees Caleb Love, Rayan Rupert or even Justin Edwards. Yet the show goes on as the Sixers will do battle with the Orlando Magic at 4 p.m., Eastern time, on Wednesday.

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