Sixers vs. Magic Takeaways: Philadelphia's Woes Drag on Amid Philon’s Struggles

It’s been a rough two days for the Sixers.

Philadelphia (2-2) dropped its second straight game, losing to the Orlando Magic (3-1), 99-92, at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday afternoon. The Summer Sixers’ lack of shot-creators and rim-protectors was fatal once again and Labaron Philon Jr.’s struggles only amplified the issues, despite the team's late-game resilience.

Here’s what stood out.

Philon

The Sixers were on the second leg of a back-to-back. You could see as much in Philon’s performance.

He recorded 15 points, his lowest summer league output, on 7-for-24 shooting from the field and six assists against five turnovers. The Magic didn’t use as aggressive coverages as the Houston Rockets did on Tuesday evening, but Orlando's collective point-of-attack defense still made things difficult for the 22nd overall pick.

This was the first contest for which Philon appeared out of sync and even his open 3-point looks didn’t fall. He shot 1-for-13 from beyond the arc and a mixture of these factors negatively affected his processing in the first half. However, he improved in those areas as the game went on. Philon was Philadelphia’s only capable ballhandler on Wednesday, and all summer league, and that was on full display.

Philon was incredible in the Sixers’ first three games and deserves leeway. It would be hard for any incoming guard to generate efficient offense with the lineups Philadelphia rolled out on Wednesday.

Other Stuff

Johni Broome did not play, marking the potential end of an up and down summer league. But others tried to fill the void. Amani Lyles had a team-high 18 points, continuing to showcase his ability to keep the defense honest.

Isaac Johnson instead started at center but found himself targeted by the Magic on many plays. His immobility on the defensive end contributed to Orlando out-scoring Philadelphia in the paint. Johnson once again struggled to drive winning when his floor-spacing talents were not put to use.

I was very intrigued when Dante Maddox Jr. scorched the Detroit Pistons for 21 points in Philadelphia’s summer league opener. That stance has since lessened as Maddox’s shot selection and passing need much work for him to stand out at the G-League or fringe-NBA level. He forced many poor looks in this game, going 5-for-14 from the field.

look at that dime. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/co2aa52hcJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 15, 2026

Philadelphia signed Duke Miles to an exhibit 10 contract ahead of summer league and he turned in his best performance of the Las Vegas runs. The undrafted free agent contributed 15 points and three assists, showing some of the dynamic offensive play that Mike Gansey and others were intrigued by.

Matt Rogers has also been a dead-eye shooter, cashing in two triples in two tries. His spot-up ability was one of the few sources of offense for the Sixers.

Perhaps we saw the last of Philon as the Sixers’ consolation game has yet to be announced. Regardless, Philadelphia going out with a final victory would be a great palate cleanser following two spotty outings in a 48-hour span.

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