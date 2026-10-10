What 76ers Fans Need to Know for Game vs. Celtics on Oct. 10 (TV Info, Lineups, Rotation, Injuries, More)

The 76ers will suit up for their third preseason game on Saturday, this time taking on the Celtics. This exhibition is one of the final warmups for Joel Embiid and co. with just one more contest (also against Boston) remaining after this. Let's take a look at the key info for this affair.

How to watch 76ers' game tonight against the Celtics

Local fans can catch the 76ers' clash with the Celtics on Saturday on NBC Sports Philadelphia. In addition, this showdown is airing on NBA TV, giving fans outside of the region a chance to watch their team on a national broadcast.

The game is taking place at TD Garden and will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Expected 76ers starting lineup, rotation and matchups tonight vs. Celtics

Philadelphia's starting lineup and rotation is where things get murky on Saturday. Head coach Nick Nurse stated plans to play his starters in only one of the Sixers' two remaining preseason games. They'd play into the second half in that contest, using it as a true warm-up for opening night.

And according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the preseason finale against the Celtics next Friday is more likely to be when Nurse puts his starters on the floor again. That means tonight could feature a heavy dose of reserves and players hoping to make the main roster.

It was Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who started in the first exhibition with Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James sitting, so expect them to be among Saturday's starters if Nurse does put his top five on the bench.

Jabari Walker, who's looked promising after the loss of Ariel Hukporti, should see an extended look as well in a heightened role. Rookie Labaron Philon might have free reign as well to build some positive momentum, assuming the bigger names are out.

Then there's tryout players like Duke Miles, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Dillon Jones who'd take center stage if Nurse sticks to sidelining his starters. Philly still has one open two-way spot with Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love taking up two of three slots, which could go to one of the camp bodies. However, the sudden need for center reinforcements means anyone trying out will need to make a big impression to stick around.

Looking across the aisle, the Celtics just played their first preseason game of the year on Thursday but sat many of their most important players, as Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson, Neemias Queta, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard were among the names sidelined.

Given the 76ers' plans to rest their starters, Boston could follow suit given it wouldn't be much of useful outing to play its core against backups. That might set up the clash between these teams on Oct. 16 to be the night their starters face off.

Injury report for 76ers' game against the Celtics on Oct. 8

For the Sixers, Dominick Barlow (back), Anfernee Simons (hamstring) and Adem Bona (foot) are not expected to play against Boston on Saturday after also missing the Brooklyn game. Center Tacko Fall (hip) is sidelined at the moment as well, and fellow center Ariel Hukporti was lost for the year following his Achilles tear against the Knicks.

For the Celtics, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson, Neemias Queta, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Ron Harper Jr. and Sam Hauser all missed their previous contest due to rest/undisclosed reasons. Several of these players could be out again Saturday if Boston opts to mirror what Philadelphia does.