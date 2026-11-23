July 24 was a euphoric day for the 76ers, to say the least. LeBron James announced his intent to sign with them on social media, and the Philadelphia faithful celebrated the rest of the day. Potentially lost to them was a report from NBA Insider Chris Haynes at 12:03 a.m. the next day: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was negotiating a buyout with the Grizzlies to join the 76ers.

On Aug. 5, he signed a one-year veteran minimum contract worth $3.88 million, and it’s been worth every penny.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season



22/50 3PT (44%)

12/24 Corner 3PT (50%)

26 assists/6 turnovers (4.33 AST/TO)

Sixers 11-1 when he plays 20+ minutes



Good to see him playing meaningful basketball again after his last 2 years pic.twitter.com/hAsefAIzpA — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 19, 2026

Caldwell-Pope, 33, became one of Philadelphia’s key bench contributors. His efficient spot-up shooting, point-of-attack defense, seamless fit alongside the 76ers’ stars, and ability to plug into the starting lineup have made him indispensable in Nick Nurse’s rotation. Philadelphia lacks other reserve 3-and-D wings, so Caldwell-Pope sustaining this production could be helpful to the 76ers’ Finals aspirations.

The guard’s counting stats aren’t wowing anyone, but they’re exactly what Philadelphia needs. Caldwell-Pope is averaging six points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game through 17 contests.

What’s more? He’s leading the 76ers in three-point percentage at 46.3%; Caldwell-Pope is attempting 3.2 triples per game.

How Caldwell-Pope elevates the 76ers’ offense

His most useful offensive skill is spot-up shooting. Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid can all draw multiple defenders. So, the 76ers surrounding them with players who can make a defense pay for over-helping by catching and shooting is paramount. Caldwell-Pope is hitting 50% of his spot-up trifectas on 2.9 attempts per game.

Not to mention, he is shooting above 40% from downtown off passes from every starter this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. Bucks: 11 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 4/6 FG | 3/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/7zW73YhW6T — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 21, 2026

Caldwell-Pope’s shooting isn’t the only trait that makes him a positive offensive contributor, though. He’s also an efficient passer. What I mean by that is Caldwell-Pope makes the right reads—not the flashy ones. The guard knows how to keep the offense in stride, whether it’s advancing the ball in transition or making a pass to initiate an action. There’s a reason he averages just 0.4 turnovers per game.

All of that equates to Philadelphia scoring 120 points per 100 possessions when Caldwell-Pope is on the court; that would be the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA.

How Caldwell-Pope provides defensive value

He plays the other end of the floor well, too. Caldwell-Pope has been a stellar on-ball defender throughout his career and although he’s on the wrong side of 30, he’s guarding the point-of-attack effectively. Players are shooting 35.3% from deep against him, which isn’t too shabby for a backup wing. Caldwell-Pope can navigate screens, contest shots, and execute multiple defensive coverages at high levels.

There are so many positive storylines with this Sixers team but the play of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has gotten lost in the shuffle a bit



KCP looked legitimately unplayable the past 2 years and is back to being a clear impact rotation piece. He’s been awesome — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 21, 2026

This gives the 76ers another lever to pull when trying to stop a foe’s best backcourt player. Edgecombe and Brown typically take on the tougher assignments as starters, with Caldwell-Pope and Dean Wade—a switchable forward—offering relief from the bench.

For what it’s worth, Jalen Brunson shot 3-for-8 from the field when Caldwell-Pope was his closest defender in a combined six minutes from both meetings against New York.

Caldwell-Pope is stepping up

Caldwell-Pope has been an asset for Philadelphia on both ends of the court, and the 76ers should consider themselves fortunate. Some fans were hopeful that third-year wing Justin Edwards could grab the backup small forward spot from Caldwell-Pope, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Foes are outscoring Philadelphia by 33.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Edwards has been prone to defensive lapses, and his three-point shot (25%) simply hasn’t been there.

Been an incredibly disappointing developmental arc for Justin Edwards. Way, way too many mistakes for a 3rd-year player. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 19, 2026

The 76ers have even relied on Caldwell-Pope to start lately, with Brown and Wade missing the last two games with hamstring injuries. Caldwell-Pope is answering the call.

He registered eight points and eight rebounds while playing disruptive defense on Franz Wagner during Philadelphia’s 121-116 victory against Orlando on Wednesday. Caldwell-Pope followed that up with 11 points and three triples in the 76ers’ 132-129 win against the Bucks on Saturday.

Caldwell-Pope is displaying the two-way talent that made him a key player for the Lakers and Nuggets when they won the Finals in 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively.

Maybe the 76ers could add to his ring count; we’ll just have to wait and see.

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