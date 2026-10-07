Towering Young Center Could Be Perfect 76ers Response to Hukporti Loss

As the 76ers process the loss of Ariel Hukporti and the impact it'll have on their frontcourt this season, they also must grapple with the fact they have very few options to land immediate help here. However, there's one clear lever they can pull, and that's signing a two-way eligible center to provide some extra depth in a pinch with one spot still open.

Luckily for Philadelphia, there are a few such players available on the market. One such name stands out in particular: Ex-Clippers big Jamarion Sharp.

Another Clippers move, per source: LA is waiving two-way center Jamarion Sharp. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 25, 2026

Sharp was recently released by Los Angeles from a two-way deal and has since gone unclaimed, leaving him free to sign with any team. Given what he could bring to the table, there's reason for Philly to quickly pivot toward a potential deal with him.

76ers should seriously consider Jamarion Sharp as two-way signing after Hukporti loss

One of the biggest negatives of the Hukporti injury is that it removes real size from the Sixers' frontcourt, leaving the 6-foot-10 Adem Bona as the likely main backup to Joel Embiid. That has turned a newfound strength for Philadelphia into a potential weakness when considering the strong center rotations across the East.

Yet, that's where Sharp could help. He's an imposing physical presence at 7-foot-5 with a 7-foot-9 wingspan. But what makes him even more appealing is the fact he puts his gifts to use. This past season in the G League, he averaged an astounding 4.1 blocks per game, in addition to 7.5 rebounds (2.8 offensive) per contest. Those were even upticks from his rookie G League campaign (3.1 bpg/7.1 rpg).

The worry with any unproven talent whose size is a main factor of their allure is that they might simply be a gimmick that doesn't translate to on-floor results. Camp invite Tacko Fall has, so far, fallen into that territory after enjoying little NBA success over his career. But that's not been the case with Sharp, even if it comes with the G League caveat.

Nothing gets past 7’5” Jamarion Sharp! ❌



The @TexasLegends big man had SIX BLOCKS in the first quarter on @Tubi. pic.twitter.com/3482umE9T0 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 29, 2024

Even better, he only just turned 25 years old, and his improvements in his second season show a player with the potential to keep growing. This sets him up to not only be a possible help to the 2026-27 76ers, but even beyond if all goes well, which is also a consideration with Bona's future murky and Hukporti a question mark after suffering another major injury.

Philadelphia wouldn't even need to let go of someone to get Sharp in the door since it has a two-way spot open. In addition, two-way deals aren't guaranteed, so the Sixers could give Sharp a chance now but have the full freedom to change their minds or usher him out in favor of another center if he doesn't prove he's up to the task.

Meanwhile, signing him now secures a young big with promise and gets him in the building for the remainder of the preseason. That'd allow the 76ers to begin developing him in the way they see fit and determine how to maximize his double duty as a G League/NBA player.

Sharp likely isn't someone who just solves the center issues or fully covers what made Hukporti a worthwhile addition. But he could be a perfectly suitable developmental player who can also cover a few minutes a night in relief of Embiid/Bona and potentially become even more.

The risk with Sharp is essentially zero since a two-way can be ended at any time. The reward is clear, though, especially if the opportunity with a contender—after the Clippers gave up on him—only pushes him to find another gear at this early stage in his career.

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