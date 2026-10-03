What to Take Away From Sixers’ 2026 Blue x White Scrimmage

Mike Gansey made one thing clear, 30 minutes before the Blue x White Scrimmage: this wouldn’t be an average exhibition. He told the media that LeBron James, 41, has been diving for loose balls in practice, which partly inspired the team’s desire to truly compete in Saturday afternoon’s scrimmage.

And that they did.

Philadelphia played its annual Blue x White Scrimmage for a sold-out crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It was jam-packed with highlights that made it nearly impossible for fans to not overreact. Most importantly, the scrimmage gave a preview of what the Sixers could look like with the regular season approaching.

For those that missed the Sixers Blue x White Scrimmage, here is a highlight reel of clips from the afternoon (no audio). LeBron, Maxey, Embiid, Brown, VJ, Labaron Philon and more! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZdWGhpSBgU — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) October 3, 2026

Here is what to take away from the scrimmage that has the entire NBA world buzzing.

James and Joel Embiid looked bouncy

The Sixers’ starters played on the blue team in the first of three 10-minute games and James didn’t waste any time. He threw down a dunk using a lob from Tyrese Maxey, just a few possessions in. This was one of many plays where James showcased elite athleticism and the ability to command a high-level transition offense.

Between dunks, spunky passes, and a step-back triple, James looked the part and then some. Philadelphia wants to play fast, read-and-react and the four-time Most Valuable Player embodied that. James will have the ball in his hands a lot as a playmaker and finisher this season, and he did both well. He rode the bench after the first game, but that was all we needed to see.

“It was a great first step,” James said to Dave McMenamin of ESPN about the scrimmage.

“It was a great first step in the direction we’re trying to go and it was great to hear some cheers” — LeBron James on the Sixers’ open scrimmage in front of about 10,000 fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday pic.twitter.com/JnCJpeuGg6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 3, 2026

Without context, you might’ve assumed this was an exhibition from 2017, given how slim Embiid looked. He was active defensively, even playing tight pick-and-roll coverage. The 32-year-old has been limited to drop coverage in recent years, so his mobility could be game-changing for the Sixers’ defense. This, however, was still a scrimmage and we need to see it more.

Otherwise, Embiid did what he does best: dominate offensively. The 2022-23 MVP punched in a one-handed dunk, which is something he didn’t do last season until January 3 against the New York Knicks. We may not see Embiid playing above the rim every game this season, but him doing so without breaking a sweat was encouraging.

“Probably the last dunk of my career,” Embiid told Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice, in jest.

The offense itself

Philadelphia came exactly as advertised: fast, athletic, and dynamic. Embiid spoke about everyone being a star in their roles after the scrimmage and that’s exactly what happened.

Maxey was his flashy self, burying self-created threes and Jaylen Brown showcased high-level isolation scoring. Brown’s ability to break down a defense will be a luxury for the Sixers in late-clock scenarios or during a broken possession. Maxey sharing the floor with such a talented starting five allowed him to rest, which was evident in how quick his dribble moves were.

Philadelphia’s offense was less about James being a point guard; everyone did a bit of everything. There were many backdoor cuts, relocations, and quick-hitting passes. VJ Edgecombe thrived in this construct, hammering multiple dunks and moving without the ball. He even tried to posterize Embiid. The sophomore will have no problem finding his way in such a high-octane offense.

VJ Edgecombe tried to put Joel Embiid on a poster 💀 pic.twitter.com/GIBdaY2YO4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 3, 2026

The second unit

Labaron Philon Jr.’s stock continues to rise. On a team that rosters four 20-point scorers, the rookie stood out. He looked ahead of his years, displaying patience as the ball-handler and finding his spots with tight dribble penetration. Philon also impressed defensively, blocking Rayan Rupert, guarding a line drive. He has excelled on defense during training camp, Nurse said, and it was evident this afternoon.

Adem Bona didn’t play due to a left foot sprain and Ariel Hukporti had no problem filling in. He offered rim protection, Ivica Zubac-esque floaters, and displayed passing chops. Considering the similarities in Bona and Hukporti’s skill sets, the former New York Knick’s facilitating could set him a part in the backup center competition.

LABARON PHILON WHEW 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sWgOE6LREM — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenter) October 3, 2026

It’s hard for fans not to hail the Sixers as the 2026-27 champions, following such an exciting scrimmage. But it’s important to remember this was an exhibition. where defense was not dialed to the most intense measure. We need to see Philadelphia sustain this pace and cohesion in the preseason, which will begin against New York on October 5 at 7 p.m.

In the same vein, though, the Sixers looked like a very well-oiled machine.

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