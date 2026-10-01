3 Inferences We Can Make From Sixers’ Early Training Camp Sessions

We’re at the point of the newborn NBA season where Sixers fans are becoming detectives. People are predicting Nick Nurse’s rotation and theorizing player roles, using each practice clip the team posts on social media. Truthfully, Nurse himself doesn’t truly know what the final product will look like yet.

The Sixers are still figuring out who they are, three days into training camp. This is the best approach when welcoming seven new players to the standard roster. But when reading the tea leaves, you can make a few credible predictions about Philadelphia’s plan, entering its preseason opener against the New York Knicks on October 5.

The backup center spot is up for grabs

While not by design, the Sixers’ backup center minutes are anyone’s to fill.

Adem Bona isn’t practicing after suffering a left foot sprain while playing for Turkey’s national team on September 17. Nurse said the 23-year-old will be re-evaluated in the next few days and believes he’ll be ready for a “couple” of exhibitions, Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice reported on Thursday.

Tacko Fall is also sidelined with a left hip strain he sustained on Wednesday, Austin Krell reported. He will undergo re-evaluation in two weeks; the Sixers have only one more preseason game at that point: the Boston Celtics on October 16.

An unfortunate development for the Sixers' center rotation in training camp. Bona had a left foot sprain on Sept. 18.



Fall signed an Exhibit 9 contract. Under this deal, a team can waive a player who got injured during training camp and pay only $15,000.



Just worth noting. https://t.co/l03u4WQK08 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) September 30, 2026

Philadelphia’s suddenly-depleted center rotation could lead to Ariel Hukporti eating most of the minutes. He left the reigning-champion Knicks to sign a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Sixers on July 6. His rim-running, shot-blocking playstyle resembles Bona’s and may seamlessly fit on a Philadelphia team looking to play faster.

Nurse could also use this as an opportunity to test small-ball lineups, including LeBron James, Dominick Barlow, or Dean Wade.

Joel Embiid is healthy

The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player is feeling good, in case his trolling during media day on Monday didn’t make that clear.

“He looks great. He looks amazing. He looks happy,” Maxey said of Embiid to Aaronson on Tuesday. “When you're healthy and you're happy, you're at peace with your life in basketball. That's when you're at your best.”

Embiid, who played 38 games last season, has fully participated in all three practices, Krell reported. It has yet to be determined if Embiid will play in the preseason, which is nothing new. He appeared in just two exhibitions in the last three years, with both being the preseason finale. If Embiid follows the same trend, he’ll face the Celtics—who Philadelphia eliminated 4-3 in the first round last season.

Nurse: "[Embiid] and LeBron have both been a part of everything we've done. I will say that they're both pretty smart about when we're scrimmaging and run 7 or 8 plays, they're getting themselves in and out. I think they're not overdoing it. But, yes, they want to get in shape,… — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 1, 2026

Nonetheless, the goal is to maintain Embiid’s health throughout the regular season so he’ll be ready for the playoffs.

Labaron Philon Jr. could play

When the Sixers posted VJ Edgecombe’s dunk off James’ alley-oop pass in seemingly a five-on-five scrimmage on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic highlighted Philon's participation. This could mean something.

What’s more? Nurse has been “super impressed” by Philon, saying he held his own everywhere, Aaronson reported on Wednesday.

camp is in session. pic.twitter.com/jxlvB2aYU6 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 29, 2026

Nurse hasn’t been afraid to throw rookies into the mix. Jared McCain, Philadelphia’s 16th overall pick in 2024, started eight of 23 games in 2024-25, when injuries bombarded the Sixers. He became an offensive focal point, averaging 15.3 points per game. Not to mention, Edgecombe was a full-time starter last year, partly due to his strong impression in training camp.

Philon’s path to consistent minutes is more challenging, however. He is part of a Sixers guard rotation that includes Maxey, Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Drafted 22nd overall this year, Philon impressed in Summer League with tight ball-handling, dynamic scoring, and a solid defensive motor. If he can further showcase those traits, playing time could be attainable.

The Sixers still have over two weeks of training camp to figure out Philon’s role and other key decisions, with their season-opener against New York 19 days away.

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