With the Philadelphia 76ers extremely shorthanded for their 121-116 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. received the most playing time that he has all season, and he made the most of the opportunity.

Philon played 17 minutes in the game and he knocked down four of his five shots from the floor and two of his three attempts from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. These weren't garbage-time buckets, either. They were important baskets in the heat of the game. Philon also added two assists and a rebound.

While not necessarily surprised by it, Sixers star forward LeBron James was impressed by Philon's productive performance. All of these good signs have many clamoring to see more of the rookie, but it's not that easy in reality.

Labaron Philon could use more minutes, but there aren't many to give

After a performance like that, it's easy to say "he needs more minutes," and he does. But, he's also not buried on the depth chart for no reason.

The four guys directly ahead of him in the four guard spots are Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. All of the guys are more experienced, obviously, and deserving of the burn that they've been getting. Giving more minutes to Philon means less minutes for one of those guys, and in close games, which the Sixers have played a ton of already, it's tough for a coach to go so deep into his bench.

If Philon were on a non-contending team that wasn't filled with stars and veterans like the Sixers are, he would probably be getting a lot more burn and he would almost assuredly be putting up bigger numbers. But, that wasn't the hand he was dealt. Instead, he was drafted to a team that lost in the second round of the playoffs last year and then added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James after they drafted him.

Given those circumstances, playing time was always going to be difficult to come by for Philon, and that's not an indictment on him. He's done nothing to diminish his own on-court opportunities. If anything, the opposite is true. But Nick Nurse is going to rely heavily on his more experienced players. He's made that abundantly clear.

“It’s harder for him to get on the floor,” Nurse said of Philon earlier this month, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Like I always say, I lean toward playing [rookies], right? But not at the expense of anything else when you’ve got other healthy, really good players in front. You can’t just gift anybody minutes.”

So, that leaves Philon on the edge of the rotation, even after his productive performance against Orlando. Minutes aren't just going to magically appear for him when the team is at full strength. At the same time, though, Nurse could make a bit more of a concerted effort to get Philon a few more real reps here and there in order to keep him engaged and confident.

A couple minutes early in the second quarter, or before halftime, could help him develop while also providing a bit more much-needed rest for guys like Maxey and Edgecombe. More trips to the G League could be beneficial for Philon as well.

Overall, Philadelphia's most recent first-round pick looks like a very promising player, but his opportunities are going to continue to be limited this season due to the sheer talent, and experience, around him.

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