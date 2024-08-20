Anthony Edwards Shared That Steph Curry Got Drug Tested After Huge Gold Medal Game
NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant, along with the rest of a star-studded roster, helped USA Basketball win its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in Paris. Such an accomplishment, the first Olympic gold medal wins for Curry and Edwards, and a men's basketball record-breaking fourth for Durant, called for a celebration.
But the trio were not able to celebrate the way they wanted to because of a ... drug test?
Edwards, during an appearance alongside Durant on the latter's executive-produced show The Boardroom at Fanatics Fest, shared news of the drug test after he was asked by former NBA player Jalen Rose what USA Basketball's celebration was like.
"After the gold medal-I'm not gonna lie-me and him [gestures to Durant] had a-what do they call it?-a drug test," Edwards said. "We couldn't even celebrate in the locker room because me, him and Steph had to take like a drug test or something."
When Rose interjected to comment that the drug test was no surprise given Curry's incredible gold medal game performance against France, Edwards shared that Durant was slated to be drug tested earlier during the Games.
"He supposed to have got one after the first Serbia game," Edwards said as Durant laughed.
It's not uncommon for athletes to receive a drug test after a big performance. And Durant (23 points vs Serbia), Edwards (26 points vs Puerto Rico) and Curry (a 36-point effort against Serbia followed by 24 points vs France) all had standout individual games in Paris.
Evidently, officials at the Games were suspicious enough to drug test the trio, especially after Curry drained a barrage of three-pointers in Team USA's final two victories.