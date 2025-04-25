Bucks to be Without Two Players for Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be a desperate team as they take on the Indiana Pacers during Game 3. They are down 0-2 and have only looked competitive for about five total minutes in the first two games.
Despite this, the Bucks feel good about their opportunity to beat the Pacers now that they are back home. They think their home-court advantage gives them a chance to get back into the series.
Damian Lillard is back in the lineup for his second game in the last month after recovering from blood clots. While he is back, the Bucks will be missing a couple of players for this game.
Read more: Biggest Reasons Why Bucks Shouldn't Panic Entering Game 3
Milwaukee is without two deep bench guys who would only be on the court if there were some injuries or massive foul trouble. Both Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston are out.
While these two players might not be a huge part of the Bucks' rotation, they would play if something were to happen to some of their normal rotation guys.
Livingston actually got some playing time in Game 1 of this series. While he only played one minute, he did grab a rebound. That shows that he would be used in an emergency situation.
If there were a scenario in which either of these guys had to play real minutes, the Bucks would be in massive trouble. The Bucks are hoping that wouldn't be necessary.
More Bucks news: 'I know the F--ing Deal,' Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks Game 3 Plan
The Bucks feel happy with what they have from a health standpoint. Their starting lineup is healthy, and most of their rotation players are good to go, as well.
At this point, the Bucks just need to focus on executing the game plan. They have to be better on defense, specifically in transition. They have been horrible in that regard in this series.
Neither of these players was likely going to help them do that in Game 3. Having them on the bench and ready to go would have been good for them, though.
They need a win in Game 3 in the worst way.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Doc Rivers Uses Red Auerbach To Help Fuel Bucks Gameplan
Bucks Notes: Injury Report For Game 3, Doc Rivers Considering Massive Change, More
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.