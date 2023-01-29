GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks look to build a winning streak versus the New Orleans Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) tonight in what will be the first game of their 4-game home stand.

Game preview

After a tough stretch that saw the Bucks struggle with injuries to their key guys and losses against mediocre teams, it seems everything is back in order.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back and healthy, still playing at an MVP level, supported by an outstanding Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton who looks better and like the old-self more day by day.

The only truly important absence is Bobby Portis Jr., who has been phenomenal off the bench for this Bucks squad, but this team has dealt with and proven they can cope without much more firepower out.

Tonight on their end stands a formidable opponent in the 5th Western Conference team in the standings, the New Orleans Pelicans. NOLA was one of the more pleasant surprises in the first half of the season with their young, exciting, and deep roster.

But with injuries to key players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have struggled to maintain good form. They are only 2-8 in their last 10 games. Brandon Ingram has returned and he will be the primary option for them tonight, but you also have to watch out for C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciuans.

Also, their deep rotation is full of players that can go off and swing a game in their direction like Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy, and Herbert Jones. Even though the Bucks are seemingly on the rise, while the Pelicans are in a bit of a rut, this will be no easy task to handle.

These two teams met earlier in the season, with both squads having all the big names out there. The Bucks took that December 20th game 129-118, led by the Greek Freak scoring 42 points.

Injury report

Bobby Portis Jr. (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) are out, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, MarJon Beauchamp, and AJ Green are probbable for tonight.

Zion Williamson (hamstring) is still out for the Pelicans. Dyson Daniels (ankle) and E.J. Liddell (knee) are also out.