Skip to main content
Gameday preview and injury report: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday preview and injury report: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks are sitting on a three-game winning streak

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday for their fourth game of the season. 

Both teams have gotten off to a strong start this season, with the Knicks losing just one of their four games and the Bucks remaining unbeaten. It will be interesting to see if the Bucks extend their streak or if the Knicks hand them the first loss of their 2022-23 campaign.

Preview

The Knicks are coming off a nail-biting overtime 134-131 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Jalen Brunson did a solid job orchestrating the offense while finding his shots. He finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 assists to lead the Knicks to the third win of their season. The Knicks’ only loss of the season was in their first game – against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a statement victory against their Eastern Conference rival. Giannis Antetokounmpo took charge in the second half, dropping 34 points. He finished with 43 points, and 14 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Nets 110-99. Including the Knicks game, the Bucks have four home games before they go on the road.

Injury report

The Knicks have a fully healthy roster barring Quentin Grimes, who is listed as out with a sore left foot. All other players are available in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

The Bucks will go into the game with a similar squad as the Nets matchup. Joe Ingles is far from making his debut for the Bucks. The same goes for Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton whose return timelines are still uncertain.

In This Article (5)

New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dives for a loose ball against the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Nick Wright still feels Giannis Antetokounnmpo is underrated

By Matthew Dugandzic
Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Tim Legler breaks down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 43-point night vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after blocking a shot
Milwaukee Bucks News

“Just the energy we played with!” - Bobby Portis Jr. played a crucial role in Milwaukee Bucks’ third win of the season

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I’m just trusting my instinct” - Giannis on single-handedly dominating the Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Gameday preview and injury report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Off The Court

“I think they’re resilient. I think they’re trying to be transformational” - Jrue Holiday talks about giving back to Milwaukee

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (33) also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s arrival changed the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic