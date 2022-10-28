Gameday preview and injury report: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday for their fourth game of the season.

Both teams have gotten off to a strong start this season, with the Knicks losing just one of their four games and the Bucks remaining unbeaten. It will be interesting to see if the Bucks extend their streak or if the Knicks hand them the first loss of their 2022-23 campaign.

Preview

The Knicks are coming off a nail-biting overtime 134-131 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Jalen Brunson did a solid job orchestrating the offense while finding his shots. He finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 assists to lead the Knicks to the third win of their season. The Knicks’ only loss of the season was in their first game – against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the other hand, the Bucks are coming off a statement victory against their Eastern Conference rival. Giannis Antetokounmpo took charge in the second half, dropping 34 points. He finished with 43 points, and 14 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Nets 110-99. Including the Knicks game, the Bucks have four home games before they go on the road.

Injury report

The Knicks have a fully healthy roster barring Quentin Grimes, who is listed as out with a sore left foot. All other players are available in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

The Bucks will go into the game with a similar squad as the Nets matchup. Joe Ingles is far from making his debut for the Bucks. The same goes for Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton whose return timelines are still uncertain.