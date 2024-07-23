Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign 6-Year Veteran
Gary Trent Jr. is coming off his fourth season playing for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 71 games.
This summer, Trent Jr. became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 20, he officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Bucks.com: "The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Gary Trent Jr."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the details.
Via Wojnarowski on July 16: "Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of @klutchsports tell ESPN. Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them."
Trent Jr. was the 37th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 341 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
As for the Bucks, they have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.