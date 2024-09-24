Milwaukee Bucks Still Owe Khris Middleton A Lot Of Money
Khris Middleton is one of the best players in the NBA.
He's been an extremely important part of the Milwaukee Bucks but has only been able to play in 88 out of the last 164 regular season games.
Last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Middleton still has at least one more year on his contract that will pay him $31.7 million for the 2024-25 NBA season.
He then has a player option for the 2025-26 season at $34 million.
Therefore, the three-time NBA All-Star is potentially owed another $66 million from the Bucks.
Over the offseason, Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported an update on Middleton.
Via Charania on July 17: "Bucks star Khris Middleton has undergone arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles this offseason, sources tell me and @eric_nehm. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season."
If Middleton is able to have a healthy season, he is worth everything the Bucks pay him.
His career averages are 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 739 regular season games.
The 2021 NBA Champion has also appeared in 80 playoff games.
Last season, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.