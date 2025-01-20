3 Bucks Players Likely to be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
At 23-17, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally, firmly ensconced themselves within the Eastern Conference's middle tier of playoff contenders.
But they are not quite at the top of the heap.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks have established themselves as the cream of the crop in the East — although New York has been overplaying its starters, as head coach Tom Thibodeau is wont to do, while the Cavaliers and Celtics enjoyed far more balanced rosters.
Would the Bucks be bold enough to make a big move at this season's trade deadline in an effort to help eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo win a second title?
They certainly should think about it — even if it costs Milwaukee a piece of its 2021 championship core.
While this reporter is skeptical Milwaukee will ditch all three of these players, it seems like ditching at least one of them could help the Bucks improve their championship chances this season.
One of these names is a no-brainer.
Pat Connaughton
The veteran shooting guard is no longer a part of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation, having been demoted in favor of a younger microwave bench scorer, AJ Green.
The 6-foot-5 Notre Dame product, 32, has appeared in just 21 contests for the Bucks, averaging 15.7 minutes when pressed into service.
Connaughton is making $9.4 million this season and has an identical player option for 2025-26. It seems unlikely a team will look to acquire him based on past performance, but his contract could be included with a second-round draft pick or two in a trade for some defensive perimeter help, or perhaps a young big man with upside.
Khris Middleton
The 6-foot-7 swingman was also demoted by Rivers, albeit from a starting role to a reserve gig. He's averaging 12.6 points while slashing .479/.385/.825, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in his 17 healthy games.
Middleton, 33, is in the second year of a lucrative three-season, $93 million contract, and still should hold some appeal to interested teams looking for a solid 3-and-D wing. But the defensive component of that equation has slipped in a major way, which prompted Rivers' decision to bench him.
Bobby Portis
Bobby Portis, the Bucks' sixth-man extraordinaire, may be an impressive offensive piece, but he's never been a particularly adept defender. With starting center Brook Lopez just three months away from his 37th birthday, Milwaukee may want to start thinking about long-term options to bolster the center position.
This year, the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product is averaging 13.5 points on .470/.374/.818 shooting splits, 7.9 rebounds andd 1.9 assists. The 29-year-old is also making a very tradable $12.6 million this season.
