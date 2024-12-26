Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Bucks Completely Shore Up Roster For Postseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the last few weeks in the entire NBA. Their hot roll has slowed down a bit since winning the NBA Cup. Still, the Bucks have been playing some good basketball. That doesn't mean that they don't need some help to shore up the roster.
Milwaukee has perhaps the best player in the entire league this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been putting up some ridiculous numbers. He looks like the MVP of the league. He's a threat to put up a triple-double every single night, but even that is not enough to win an NBA title.
If the Bucks want to win another championship, they need to have some depth to back up what Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been able to do. The Bucks can use some help off the bench to make sure that their two starters don't have to play a ton of minutes. This trade proposal would help them do just that.
Bucks receive: Luke Kennard and Robert Williams III
Blazers receive: Marcus Smart, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Grizzlies receive: Brook Lopez and Matisse Thybulle
Milwaukee getting someone like Luke Kennard would be really beneficial for them to get someone who can shoot threes off the bench. He is someone that doesn't need a lot of space to get a shot off, either. Robert Williams III would also give them a rim-running center that they desperately need, as well as a rim-protector with them sending Brook Lopez to Memphis.
The Grizzlies would get a veteran center who can make threes while Zach Edey learns how to play in the NBA as a rookie. Matisse Thybulle is a solid defender who can add depth, too, so he'd be a solid piece for a Memphis team that is already pretty good defensively.
The Trail Blazers get another tradable contract in Marcus Smart, who they can flip for additional draft capital or a younger player. They are a team that is looking for anything that can help them expedite the rebuild that they are in.
If the Bucks were to make a trade like this, their bench would become better immediately. They also get younger at the center spot, something that is on their radar for the future. Lopez is in his 17th year in the NBA, so he could retire very soon. They need a plan at that spot.
