Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shaded in Jeff Teague's Top NBA Players List
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players in the league on their team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-five player in the league and already has an MVP under his belt.
Antetokounmpo is the kind of player that every franchise would love to have on their team. He puts so much pressure on the defense, and can also defend at an All-Defense type of level.
The Bucks have made several moves over the last couple of years in an effort to make him happy so that he doesn't ask for a trade. They want him to be a lifelong Buck.
Despite all of those accolades, a former teammate of his doesn't think he's one of the four best players in the league. Jeff Teague left him off his list of the four best players in the NBA.
It's interesting that Teague played with Antetokounmpo and still doesn't recognize just how good he is. Most NBA pundits don't have him behind Jayson Tatum in any combination of the top four players in the league.
Antetokounmpo also has done something that two of the guys on his list haven't done: win a championship. Neither Luka Doncic nor SGA has won a title yet.
Not only does Antetokounmpo have a ring, but he was named NBA Finals MVP in their victory over the Phoenix Suns. He showed that he can play great on the biggest stage in basketball.
Milwaukee certainly thinks that he is one of the best players in the league. They decided that they didn't want to trade him for Doncic, so they clearly don't think that Doncic is better than him.
Teague played with him and knows how much of an impact he makes, so it's surprising that he isn't one of the top guys on his list. If it wasn't for him, Teague wouldn't have been able to make even as limited of an impact as he did with the Bucks.
This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and six assists per game.
