Bobby Portis Update Could Shape Bucks’ Next Offseason Steps
The Milwaukee Bucks recently got some positive news regarding the future of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now an update on Bobby Portis' impending free agent decision has arrived.
Antetokounmpo is set to stay with the Bucks, according to the latest reports from NBA insiders, which should see the organization once again try to build around their superstar.
There are limited avenues to improving the roster, but the team will likely explore all paths to doing so. One of the key players on the roster is Portis, who has a player option this off-season.
Bucks insider Jake Weinbach has provided an update on the power forward's future as a Buck amid the looming decision.
"Bobby Portis, who has a $13.4M player option coming up, is expected to return to the Bucks for his 11th NBA season," Weinbach wrote in a post on X.
"There’s common belief that Portis — a fan favorite in the city — will either opt in to his current deal or sign a new long-term extension to remain in Milwaukee."
Portis averaged just under 14 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and a shooting line of .466/.365/.836, though he only played in 49 games, mainly due to a suspension for violating the NBA’s drug policy.
He took a banned painkiller called Tramadol rather than the league-approved Toradol, which ended up leading to a suspension.
While there are drawbacks to Portis' game, he provides consistent energy and a scoring presence that complements Antetokounmpo well on the court.
He can space the floor, shooting the ball well from three, and rebounds actively due to his constant motor.
At only 30 years old, Portis should offer another three quality seasons for the Bucks if he were to sign a long-term deal.
If his price tag is reasonable, an extension would be likely, but if he decides to chase a higher figure, the Bucks might need to trade him once he opts in or let him walk during free agency.
