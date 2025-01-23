Bradley Beal's Agent Rejects Reports of Waiving No-Trade Clause for Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are in an interesting spot. They have been playing some great basketball, winning seven of their last eight games.
With the trade deadline approaching, they could decide to make a big move or a small move, depending on how sustainable they feel that this current run is.
Milwaukee has shown its ability to play very well when they are healthy, but they might make a move to give them some insurance. They have been linked to making a very big move, too.
The Bucks had been listed as one of the possible destinations for Bradley Beal. Beal was recently demoted to the bench and could be looking for a team that would give him more playing time.
Beal has a no-trade clause, so any move that involves him can only be made if he waives that no-trade clause. That means he essentially gets to pick his destination, if he wants to be traded as all.
It doesn't sound like Beal wants to go to Milwaukee, and he might not want to go anywhere at all if you believe his agent. He came out on Wednesday and refuted the report that Beal could be interested in Milwaukee.
“Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns,” Bartelstein said.
It doesn't sound like Beal is ready to make a move anywhere, let alone Milwaukee. It sounds like he still wants to try to win a title in Phoenix.
Beal is one of the most expensive players in the NBA. He makes $50 million this year and will make $53.6 million and 57.1 million in the next two seasons.
The Bucks have not said anything about being interested in Beal in return. They have stayed silent throughout this whole ordeal.
While the Bucks might be looking to add a third scorer, Beal would not be the ideal guy to add because of that whopping contract. He is simply too expensive for them to bring in.
Beal is also 31, so he's going to start to decline, even more than he already has.
So far this season, Beal is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
