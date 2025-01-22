Bucks Postpone Pelicans Matchup Due to Severe Weather
Wednesday's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans will be postponed due to severe weather in the New Orleans area.
There is a snowstorm in New Orleans, and many roads are closed off and icy.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
It's unclear when this game will be rescheduled.
While that remains the case, this snowstorm could affect the Bucks' next game as they prepare to face the Miami Heat in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Haynes said there is concern about whether the team will be able to depart New Orleans in time for the game.
Haynes also shared via X.
The winter storm started on Tuesday and worsened as we reached Wednesday morning. The Bucks beat the snowstorm by arriving on Monday, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions became safe enough to hold the game at the Smooth King Center, which is in the downtown area.
However, temperatures in the city remained in the 30s on Wednesday. Authorities closed many of the main highways in the metro areas, and surfaced roads throughout the town remained coated in ice.
The Bucks were supposed to play their 42nd game of the season as they looked for their 25th win of the season.
Milwaukee is currently on a four-game winning streak, and if they're in danger of being stuck in Louisiana, it is likely that their game against the Heat will be canceled.
After Thursday's scheduled game against the Heat, the Bucks will head on a four-game road trip starting on Saturday, Jan. 25, and ending on Friday, Jan. 31.
These four games will be their first and only trip to face those teams, which will feature the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks have appeared to have found their groove after struggling a bit after their NBA Cup title win in December.
Since Jan. 6, the Bucks have been 7-1 in their last eight games, and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the way, averaging 31.5 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 35 games played and 34.9 minutes of action.
