Bronny James Seemingly Trash Talks Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Following Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, helping their case within the Eastern Conference standings. Despite many of the Lakers' core group of players missing, it was still an impressive game for Milwaukee.
However, after the fact, rookie Bronny James seemingly trash-talked Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. James played 30 minutes in the game and had some jokes for the Bucks star after the fact.
"He's a much bigger guy than me," the 6-foot-3 James said of the 6-11 Antetokounmpo. "So I just got to find a way to get around him somehow. May have got fouled. That's up for argument, but it is what it is.
"I tried to get me a bucket."
The trash talk from James was all in good fun and the Bucks star knows it. James put on a show for the Los Angeles fans, posting 17 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the game.
It was a career night for the rookie guard and he just seemed happy after the fact. But the Bucks were able to slow down the rest of the Lakers to come away with a big win.
Star guard Damian Lillard didn't play in this contest as he was nursing an injury. But the Bucks didn't skip a beat and found a way to win a game that they desperately needed.
Milwaukee remains in a tight battle for playoff seeding within the Eastern Conference playoffs so every game counts more at this point in the year. The Bucks are fighting with the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons for seeding purposes and they currently sit as the No. 5 team in the East standings.
This team sits a full game back of the Pacers in the standings and are only up 0.5 games on the Pistons. Milwaukee needs to finish the year strong if they want to be clicking on all cylinders heading into the playoffs.
