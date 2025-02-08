Brook Lopez Gets Brutally Honest About Bucks Decision to Trade Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to become contenders for the NBA championship. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the roster, they view any season in which they don't try to win it all as a waste.
That was the primary motivation for being active at the trade deadline. They made a couple of trades to improve the roster for the stretch run.
The biggest trade was the one for Kyle Kuzma. As part of the package that brought him to Milwaukee, the Bucks had to ship Khris Middleton to Washington.
Middleton had been teammates with Antetokounmpo for quite a while. He was one of the key pieces when the Bucks won the title back in 2021.
Brook Lopez is an NBA veteran. He's seen a lot in his 17-year career, and he certainly understands the business side of the NBA.
Lopez had an interesting reaction to finding out that Middleton was being traded.
Lopez understands that Middleton had roots in Milwaukee. He was close to him and he also understands what he meant to the city.
Middleton was very appreciated by the fanbase. They understand what he meant to the franchise and how much the franchise was built on his contributions.
At the same time, this was a good move for the future of the Bucks. Kuzma is younger and a more effective scorer than Middleton.
If the Bucks want to make a deep run in the playoffs, they need someone like Kuzma on the roster. Kuzma greatly increases the chances that the Bucks will win a title, not just this year but also in the next few years.
Milwaukee sits fifth in the Eastern Conference at the moment. They have lost six of their last eight games, so they are hoping that Kuzma can help them right the ship.
The Bucks consider themselves a dangerous team when everyone is healthy. Staying healthy is going to be their biggest priority for the remainder of the regular season.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season. Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
