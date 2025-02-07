Bucks Star Damian Lillard to Participate in NBA 3-Point Shooting Contest
Sharpshooting Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is a late addition to this year's NBA 3-Point Shooting Contest, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
As Charania reports, Lillard will join a group loaded with All-Stars, including three-time All-Star New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, two-time All-Star Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, and first-time All-Star guards Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat. They'll be flanked by Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, Brooklyn Nets power forward Cameron Johnson, and L.A. Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell.
Powell was one of the big All-Star snubs this season, along with Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving. This year in L.A., Powell is averaging a career-most 23.9 points on.496/.431/.818 shooting splits, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals a night, and has emerged as the second-best player on the 28-23 Clippers, behind only 11-time All-Star point guard James Harden.
Lillard joining this illustrious group makes sense. He's already going to be at All-Star Weekend anyway, after all, as he's been named to his ninth All-Star team. He won't be alone — his Milwaukee teammate Giannis Antetokonmpo is also joining the fray.
Milwaukee native Herro, who's making his aforementioned All-Star debut this season while in the midst of a career year for the Miami Heat, is the other player with Wisconsin ties set to partake in the fun.
Even in his relative dotage for a pint-sized NBA point guard (he's been in the league since 2012), Lillard remains an ace marksman, even on the cusp of his 35th birthday this year.
Across 41 contests this year, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points on .447/.379/.921 shooting splits, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds. That 37.9 percent 3-point conversion rate arrives on a whopping 8.9 triple tries per contest for the 27-22 Bucks.
Lillard isn't just a good and frequent 3-point shooter. He's the fourth-most frequent 3-point shooter of all time. His 2,745 made treys rank behind only Hall of Famer Ray Allen's 2,973, Harden's 3,074, and Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry's 3,925. While Curry and Harden may not be catchable, Allen certainly could be.
