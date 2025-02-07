Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks Out About Bucks Trading Away Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks ended up making a big move at the trade deadline. They were one of the teams that a lot of pundits were watching to see if they would make a move.
In the end, the Bucks decided to make a move for Kyle Kuzma by trading Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Wizards in exchange for him. It's a move that they made to help with the scoring need at the small forward spot.
Adding Kuzma should allow them to withstand an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard. They needed to have someone who could do that, and Middleton was no longer that player.
The Bucks parted ways with Middleton, who won a title with the Bucks back in 2021. Milwaukee loved having him on the roster, and he was a beloved teammate.
Middleton was one of Antetokounmpo's favorite teammates. He finally spoke out about the trade that saw Middleton head to Washington and Kuzma come to Milwaukee.
Antetkounmpo had a lot to say about Middleton and his leadership over the years. He was clearly very close with him and told the media as such.
"Obviously, I'm going to miss Khris. Everyone on the team is going to miss Khris. His leadership, for me, my brotherhood with Khris, is the most important thing I’ve had within this team for a lot of years...I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers."
Antetokounmpo understands the nature of the business of the NBA. He knows that Kuzma makes the Bucks a better team on the court, but he's still going to miss him.
The Bucks are hoping that this is the move that propels them into being a true contender for the NBA title. They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Keeping good health is now their priority moving forward for the rest of the season. Keeping Antotkounmpo, Lillard, and Kuzma healthy will determine how far the Bucks are able to make it in the playoffs.
So far this season, Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
